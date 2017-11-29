Grab A First Look At 'Love, Simon,' 2018's Hotly Anticipated Gay Teen Movie

A gay teenager must forge a path to an authentic life amid the pressures of the digital age in “Love, Simon,” Greg Berlanti’s 2018 comedy-drama.

The first trailer for the movie, which opens in March, sparked instant buzz on social media after it dropped Tuesday. Based on the 2015 novel Simon vs. The Homo Sapiens Agenda, the movie follows Simon Spier (played by Nick Robinson), a closeted 17-year-old who falls for an anonymous classmate known only as “Blue” who communicates with him online.

When one of his emails to Blue falls into the wrong hands, Simon must figure out how to open up about his sexuality to his friends — who include Katherine Langford (“13 Reasons Why”) and Alexandra Shipp (“X-Men: Apocalypse”) —and his parents (Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel).

“It’s a story that people have seen before, but it’s got an unfamiliar twist to it and an unfamiliar perspective which, I think, is important now more than ever,” Robinson told MTV of the film on Tuesday. “I’m hoping that [young viewers] walk away feeling empowered and represented and, most importantly, respected.”

The trailer already had many Twitter users reaching for their tissues.

Oh hi trailer for the love story I wanted as a teenager.



Congrats, @BeckyAlbertalli! #LoveSimon https://t.co/ohTQj6DyBe — ADAM (@AdamSilvera) November 28, 2017

LOVE, SIMON IS GONNA BE LEGENDARY I CAN’T BELIEVE WE’RE GETTING A MAINSTREAM MOVIE ABOUT A GAY TEEN AND HIS COMING OUT STORY AND IT’S GONNA HAVE A HUGE AUDIENCE AND IT HAS AMAZING AND AGE APPROPRIATE ACTORS IM REALLY OUT HERE CRYING — trish ¨̮ • pinned (@steveharington) November 28, 2017

why did i tear up at the love simon trailer a bitch is weak pic.twitter.com/437BkTbXgm — p (@honeythghs) November 29, 2017