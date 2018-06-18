'Love, Simon' Wins Best Kiss At MTV Movie & TV Awards

Kevin Winter via Getty Images Keiynan Lonsdale accepts the Best Kiss award for 'Love, Simon' at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

You can exhale now, “Love, Simon” fans.

The coming-of-age film, the first backed by a major studio to feature a gay teen protagonist, picked up the trophy for Best Kiss at the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards on Saturday night.

“Love, Simon” follows the titular high school student played by Nick Robinson as he comes out to his loved ones while corresponding with an anonymous crush, later revealed to be his friend Bram (Keiynan Lonsdale).

The film ends with a particularly swoon-worthy kiss as the two lock lips on a Ferris wheel as friends cheer on.

Robinson, who’s currently shooting a movie, was not on hand to receive the Golden Popcorn, but Lonsdale, dressed in a shimmering gold Prince-inspired get-up, was more than capable.

“I just want to say to every kid: You can live your dreams and wear dresses; you can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love no matter what gender they are,” he told the crowd in a heartfelt speech. “You can live your dreams and you can believe in magic; you can live your dreams, and you can be yourself.”

This is the second year in a row the MTV Movie & TV Awards honored a same-sex kiss between two men. “Moonlight” actors Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jerome taking home the award last year for their beachside kiss.

Watch his entire speech below.