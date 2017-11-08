Love will Rise

As the Mayor gave his impassioned, eloquent speech praising two candidates for their hard work, dedication and genuine commitment to the people of their city, I couldn’t help but hold my breath and soak in the moment.

Months upon months of knocking on strangers’ doors, asking strangers for donations, meticulously crafting messages to thousands of voters (messages that are best elucidated over a glass of wine on a porch)… the entire campaign train was officially called to a halt.

It was Election Day and we had won.

With soon-to-be West Sacramento City Councilwoman Quirina Orozco and our right hand campaign man Francisco Castillo

My candidate, who had since become one of my best friends and truest confidants (I think I only cried once… Ok three times), had won. Her first attempt at elected office was successful and our hard work had paid off. Her neighbors would now come to depend on her to be their voice in making decisions that directly affect their lives.

I closed my eyes, giving myself time to really live in that moment. Damn, it felt good.

I joined a fellow consultant in a victory drink and gazed up at the returns scrolling on the TV. My moment of pure bliss instantly disappeared.

The candidate whom I hadn’t voted for, and for whom most people I know hadn’t voted for, was, still, up in the polls. His presidency was transforming from an unlikely long-shot we almost disregarded to a quickly solidifying reality.

My drink was suddenly hard to swallow.

Our celebration was cut short as high fives were now being given on the way out the door as our supporters fled to watch the train wreck from the comfort of their own homes, over a supply of stronger drinks.

I spent the next few hours, and the next few days, in disbelief.

The previous year had been spent shooing away concerns from strangers around the world who would begin their conversations with me, “Oh, you’re from America? What’s the deal with Trump?” To which I would answer, “Oh, that’s just a ‘thing.’ Won’t happen. We’re smarter than that. Oh and hey, how about that Brexit?”

But now it was the new reality and as with any heartbreak, you have to take a second to mourn, and then move on.

I spent longer than I would like to admit feeling distraught over the events of Election Day. Not just because someone I wouldn’t even be able to look in the face was now our Commander in Chief, but also because that victory stole the beautiful spirit away from our small town progress.

But after the dark days always comes a brightest sun.

This year, I’ve seen friends I had never known to be politically active grab their poster boards and markers (and their kids) and hit the streets in peaceful protest against threats to our rights. People crossed party lines and cultural lines and gender lines to walk together in support of not only women, but all those who have been marginalized. Seeing crowds of millions around the world was truly inspiring.

Women’s March, 2017, in my own backyard

2017 has been a wild ride for our neighborhoods and our country. There have been many days where I sat, dumbfounded, listening to the news in utter disbelief.

One year after that day, today is one of sincere reflection. Our nation is at a crossroads. We have had two mass shootings in barely two months. The polarization between political parties has never in my lifetime been so distinct. We’ve recently seen a movement lately where women are finally shining light on a lifetime of being treated as something to be seen and touched, not heard and respected. My friends and colleagues are right when they say we have had enough.

The critical point to remember is that it is up to us to be the change. It is up to us to make the difference. I cannot and will not scroll through ranting diatribes on social networks about the errs of the world and take that as “action.” We must do something to address the wrongs, even when it makes us cringe.

While we cannot change the past and knock on more doors or talk more about issues and who the candidates really are, we can educate ourselves (and others) and encourage people with true heart and compassion to run for office. We can join together and affect positive change.

I’ve been in Texas for nearly two months now, working for our Federal government to assist those affected by Hurricane Harvey. It is hard to understand the true extent of a disaster until you spend hours on end talking with survivors and traveling through devastated areas still waiting to rebuild.

Yet, I have never been told so many times how “blessed” people feel. How “fortunate” they are that they escaped with their lives and their families. Neighbors helped rescue neighbors, and perfect strangers donated millions upon millions of dollars. Two months later, those same strangers and neighbors are still helping in the rebuilding process. The perspective shift I’ve experienced in two months in Texas is something I will be forever grateful for.

I never thought I would say the words, but here goes:

We should all learn something from Texas.

While my political leanings will never fall anywhere within the bounds of the majority of the population in this oh-so-red state, the kindness, compassion and faith I’ve seen here is something to admire. Political leanings have no bearing on the treatment of others during these trying times.

I’ve had days out here where I can hardly believe the benevolence of strangers I’ve met; these people have gone through a disaster I cannot even picture. This reality is something books are written about. Yet, here they are, talking with me like old friends without a care in the world.

A roadside sign in Bailey’s Prairie, Texas, making light of the fact the town is not, in fact, in a flood zone, yet has experienced flooding multiple years in a row

I hope we can all take some time to look back on what this last year has brought. It has brought citizens to the streets to protest, people into their communities in boats to rescue neighbors from rooftops, thousands to candlelight vigils to mourn innocent lives lost, residents to town hall meetings to voice their concerns.

It has brought us out of our comfort zones and into action.

I urge everyone out there to learn from the experience of this last year and be part of a positive change. Even if it is a simple kind gesture to a stranger. Maybe it’s an afternoon volunteering at a homeless shelter. Or getting involved in the political arena locally. Perhaps it’s calling someone out when you hear them making a harassing comment. Or having a thoughtful conversation about issues of disagreement on without resorting to anger or frustration.

Do those things you always think about for a second and then disregard. Do something to make the world a better place for all of us. Do it just to do it, and so you can tell other people you did it.

I’m still watching in amazement every single day as my candidate affects the exact change we promised those thousands of strangers we would last election season. And every day I’m so proud of her and what our team was able to accomplish.

No matter if it sometimes feels like we are being pulled apart with words that strike like daggers, we can move forward, together. The voices and actions of many far overshadow the rhetoric of the few.