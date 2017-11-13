Low Fat High Protein Cookie Dough (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:
- 1 can chickpeas
- 1/8 tsp. salt
- 1/8 tsp. baking soda
- 2 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 cup peanut butter
- 1/4 cup almond milk (optional)
- 2/3 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 bag vegan chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup oats
Directions:
- Add all ingredients (except chocolate chips) to blender or food processor. Blend until smooth.
- Place in a bowl and mix in chocolate chips.
- Eat plain or use as a dip with graham crackers!
