At Least 6 Killed, 15 Injured In Lower Manhattan Incident

NEW YORK ― At least six people were killed and 15 people injured Tuesday afternoon after a man drove a Home Depot rental truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York City, striking several people, police said.

According to authorities, the driver went down the wrong way of a bike path on the West Side Highway, then rammed into another vehicle, reportedly a Stuyvesant High School bus. He then exited the vehicle brandishing what police described as “imitation firearms.” Police then shot him.



Authorities confirmed one person is in custody, and said they weren’t looking for other suspects. They urged residents to remain clear of the area of Chambers Street and West Street.

The FBI and the New York Police Department are investigating the incident. Contradicting earlier reports, a law enforcement source told HuffPost the incident is being investigated as terror-related.

FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force taking over investigation, CNN reports. — Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) October 31, 2017

Home Depot said it will coordinate with authorities in their investigation but couldn’t provide any additional information.

Right now, west and Chambers streets pic.twitter.com/1skVrKIC0y — Paul Moses (@PaulBMoses) October 31, 2017

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio was briefed on the incident and later appeared on the scene. President Donald Trump was also briefed on the incident, and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo also announced he would visit the site.

John Williams, a 22-year-old Brooklyn College student, said he arrived on the scene near Stuyvesant High School just after the crash had taken place. He told HuffPost he heard at least five “very fast” gunshots.

“I heard people yelling, ‘He’s got a got! He’s got a gun!’” said Williams.

Williams said he saw a man being arrested and another man, who “looked like had been shot,” laying on the ground nearby. He described the crashed vehicle as a white pick-up truck with a Home Depot logo.

“The front was mashed in,” William said. “And there was smoke coming out of it.”

Witness to downtown crash and shooting describes scene, heard more than 5 gunshots. pic.twitter.com/GljSlvGzFn — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) October 31, 2017

Ezequial Gonzalez, 18, was walking near Stuyvesant High School, where he works as a speech coach, when he heard what he thought were “just car gaskets.”

“Now they’re saying those were gunshots,” Gonzalez said. “There were police just barreling down [the street].”

Gonzalez said he tried to get into the high school, but the building was locked down. He said he could see the crashed vehicle “caved in the front” and “debris everywhere.”

“There was something on the street that looked like ― they said it was a body covered with a sheet,” he said. “Everyone was very confused.”

Gene Duffy, 43, said he saw a white pickup truck “flying down the bike path” as he was walking home from work. He told HuffPost he rushed over to the scene after hearing a woman screaming, and found victims covered in “tire tracks.”

“This one guy’s leg was ― his bones were out and the blood was out,” Duffy told HuffPost. “I looked to see if he was moving or anything, you see all the blood on his face and he was lying in a puddle of blood.”

Witness describes seeing victim hit by vehicle: “His bones were out.” pic.twitter.com/BIfSef3i3V — Sebastian Murdock (@SebastianMurdoc) October 31, 2017