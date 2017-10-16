Loyal Customers Lead To More Loyal Customers

Customer retention is the magic potion when it comes to staying in business. Yes, it’s that drastic. If your business can’t attract and retain loyal customers it likely won’t live much longer. Did you know that a business has to retain a customer for 12 months just to break even or that online apparel retailers don’t make a profit until a customer has shopped there 4 times? But there’s something even more complicated and important to this equation - loyal customers refer more loyal customers, so retaining that one loyal customer can end up paying off in spades in the long run.

A customer’s 5th purchase is 40% larger than their first and their 10th purchase is 80% larger than their first. Referrals of new customers follow a similar trend. The longer a customer is loyal to your company the more people that customer will refer. In certain retail categories a first time customer may refer as many as 4 new customers, whereas by the time they make their 10th purchase they may refer as many as 13 of their friends.

So how do you go about fostering customer loyalty? Zappos boasts 75% of their sales are from repeat customers thanks to empowering their customer service reps to go above and beyond for their customers. They repeatedly send flowers to customers who are having a hard time in their lives and they have even given shoes to people who purchased them for relatives who passed away. If a company were totally human in its interactions with you, would you shop there again?

Nurturing that kind of customer loyalty takes a couple of different steps. First, you have to empower your customer service reps to make decisions in the best interest of the customers whenever possible. This can kill two birds with one stone - customer service reps who are empowered to make decisions are often happier in their jobs, and we all know that happier employees lead to better customer interactions. It can also directly impact customer loyalty in that customers don’t have to wait around for representatives to get a manager to discuss their situations.

Taking care of your employees and taking care of your customers is the only way to ensure your company makes any money. So how do you keep track of all the things you need to know in order to personalize your customer service? More than half of customers are loyal to brands that they believe care about them personally, and most customers expect you to have data on previous purchases and any customer service issues they have had in the past. And the thing is - you probably do have all this information and you just aren’t organizing it effectively.