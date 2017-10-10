LTE: If Only They Were Better Allies

This open-ended letter to the editor comes in response to Thomas Friedman’s column in The New York Times, “If Only Stephen Paddock Were a Muslim.”

...

If Only They Were Better Allies

If only they problematized the State-driven origins of “terrorism.”

Reagan. Afghanistan. CIA.

Low intensity conflict.

.

If only they understood that the group that manufactures the most “terrorism” plots in this country is neither ISIS, Al-Qaeda nor Al-Shabaab, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

.

If only Democrats didn’t sacrifice Muslim civil rights for gun reform.

#NoFlyNoBuy.

(P.S. Federal gun reform proceeded from neither San Bernardino nor Orlando.)

.

If only they scrutinized the nearly exclusively Muslim application of “terrorism” by prosecutors, law enforcement and the media.

(And if only they didn’t advocate for the expanded application of “terrorism” — for it to be used against even more people.)

(P.S. Lawmakers are already working on that.)

.

Defang the double standard.