LTE: If Only They Were Better Allies

This open-ended letter to the editor comes in response to Thomas Friedman’s column in The New York Times, “If Only Stephen Paddock Were a Muslim.”
...
If Only They Were Better Allies
If only they problematized the State-driven origins of “terrorism.”
Reagan. Afghanistan. CIA.
Low intensity conflict.
(The “American jihad").
.
If only they understood that the group that manufactures the most “terrorism” plots in this country is neither ISIS, Al-Qaeda nor Al-Shabaab, but the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
.
If only Democrats didn’t sacrifice Muslim civil rights for gun reform.
#NoFlyNoBuy.
(P.S. Federal gun reform proceeded from neither San Bernardino nor Orlando.)
.
If only they scrutinized the nearly exclusively Muslim application of “terrorism” by prosecutors, law enforcement and the media.
(And if only they didn’t advocate for the expanded application of “terrorism” — for it to be used against even more people.)
.
Defang the double standard.
But don’t forget to dethrone the paradigm.
