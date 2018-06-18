Lucy Hale Says She Was Assaulted: 'It's Happened To Me'

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images Lucy Hale attends an event on June 12. She talks about sexual assault in Haute Living magazine's latest issue.

It appears stories from the recent Me Too movement hit close to home for actress Lucy Hale.

“I’ve experienced stuff on the small side, but assault is assault,” Hale told Haute Living for the magazine’s July cover story.

“I think there are a lot of people who have been intoxicated and taken advantage of,” she said. “It’s happened to me and people I know. It’s very common. Luckily, I’ve been unscathed; nothing’s hurt me too badly.”

A post shared by Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) on Jun 18, 2018 at 9:19am PDT

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress alluded to a sexual assault incident in Twitter and Instagram posts in January. Both posts have since been deleted.

“I never understood sexual assault until tonight,” she wrote. “I always sympathized, but never truly felt the pain of it until right now. My dignity and pride was broken. I am completely at a loss for words. I feel for anyone that has felt this pain that I feel right now. But I promise. I will not let a moment go by that I don’t try to make a difference.”

She later addressed her posts in an interview with US Weekly.

“To keep it somewhat vague... I think along with a lot of other people we’ve all had our experiences like that and until it’s happened to you, you kind of don’t really understand how it can affect you and everyone around you,” she said.