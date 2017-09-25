Lucy Hale Perfectly Shut Down A Troll Who Called Her 'Anorexic'

Attention all trolls: Lucy Hale is not here for your BS.

The “Pretty Little Liars” actress recently called out a body-shaming man on Twitter when he tweeted a cruel comment in response to a photo she posted. The photo, posted on Friday evening, features Hale sitting a chair looking upwards with a quote from “Poltergeist”: “Don’t go into the light, Carol Anne.”

The troll responded to Hale’s photo, writing: “No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look ― that’s for gay guys & fashionistas, we want you to please eat a hamburger.”

"Don't go into the light, Carol Anne" pic.twitter.com/EBqp2hrcQz — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

@lucyhale No straight men are signing off on that anorexic look 👀--that's for gay guys & fashionistas, we want you to please eat a hamburger https://t.co/WLTmOXNCzR — TEDDY FORTE 🃏 (@TeddyHiFive) September 22, 2017

The 28-year-old actress responded to troll Teddy Forte by reminding him that she used to struggle with anorexia and she “doesn’t take these comments lightly.”

“I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman,” Hale added. “You should be ashamed of yourself.”

As someone who used to struggle with anorexia, I don't take these comments lightly. Im healthy and happy and you don't know me. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

I am disgusted that a man would even think of saying these absolutely awful words to a woman. You should be ashamed of yourself. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

So keep your repulsive comments to yourself. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 22, 2017

Forte continued to respond to Hale with snarky commentary, so she decided to tell him off once and for all, writing: “Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE.”

Just another insecure man hiding behind a computer screen. Boy BYE. — Lucy Hale (@lucyhale) September 23, 2017