Rep.-Elect Lucy McBath Marks 6 Years To The Date Her Son Jordan Davis Was Murdered

Rep.-elect Lucia “Lucy” McBath, who won her race for Congress in Georgia’s 6th District earlier this month, marked the day her teenage son was fatally shot six years later on Twitter.
McBath, a Democrat, declared victory in Georgia after defeating GOP incumbent Karen Handel in the tight midterm race in the state’s Republican-leaning congressional district.
On Friday, McBath shared a powerful message noting the day her son was killed on Nov. 23, 2012, and being thrust into the title of a “reluctant activist.”
“My son was murdered exactly six years ago to date,” she wrote. “Every year, I am reminded that the title ‘reluctant activist’ is painfully accurate.”
Davis, 17, was killed on a Black Friday in 2012 after he and his friends were confronted by Michael Dunn over loud music in their vehicle at a gas station in Jacksonville, Florida.
Prosecutors say Dunn, then 45, fired 10 times into the vehicle, killing Davis. He was convicted of first-degree murder in a retrial and sentenced to life in prison without parole in October 2014.
Making headlines as the “loud music murder,” Dunn, who is white, claimed self-defense in the killing that sparked nationwide calls for justice regarding gun control laws. It also gave rise to continued national conversation on the dangers of racism and racial bias.
McBath has remained in the national spotlight for her work as a gun control advocate since her son’s death. She served as a spokesperson for Everytown Gun Safety and for Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, among other advocacy-related roles.
On her campaign site, McBath advocated for “common sense gun violence protection” noting that after the Parkland school shooting, she could “no longer sit on the sidelines.”
The Rep.-elect concluded her Twitter thread adding that she “will always be a mother on a mission.”
“This is why my work is not over, but just beginning,” she wrote. “My life’s work will only end when American families have the basic security of safety. Until then, I will always be a mother on a mission.”