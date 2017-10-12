Luddite Demands to Know Who "Voicemail" Is

Thursday afternoon, self proclaimed technopeasant and Luddite Bianca Riesman borrowed her girlfriend’s phone to call the local post office and confirm their business hours.

After transcribing the hours on a sticky note, she rehearsed them back to the associate for confirmation.

“Great! Have a wonderful day!” Bianca then ended the call, only to notice her girlfriend had 53 notifications from Voicemail.

Livid, Bianca tore apart her girlfriends desk, grabbing the personalized stationary and fountain pen they shared, to pen a letter to her girlfriend.