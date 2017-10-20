Lupita Nyong’o Says Weinstein Pushed Her To Massage Him: 'I Panicked'

Two weeks after investigative journalists exposed decades of accusations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein, Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o has come forward with her own allegations against the disgraced producer.
In an op-ed for The New York Times, Nyong’o, 34, said Weinstein invited her to lunch, then to his Connecticut home for a private movie screening, where he brought her up to his room, offered to give her a massage, then said he wanted to take off his pants. She also accused the Hollywood mogul of abruptly ending a dinner with her after she declined his invitation to come up to his hotel room.
These encounters, Nyong’o wrote, happened when she was still an aspiring actress and student at the Yale School of Drama.
“I had shelved my experience with Harvey far in the recesses of my mind, joining in the conspiracy of silence that has allowed this predator to prowl for so many years,” wrote the actress, who won an Academy Award in 2014 for her supporting role in the acclaimed film “12 Years a Slave.”
“But now that this is being discussed openly, I have not been able to avoid the memories resurfacing.”
More than 40 women have accused Weinstein of using his power in the industry to manipulate, harass and sexually abuse them. The alleged incidents span decades. Police in Los Angeles, New York and London are investigating claims of sex crimes, including rape, against the producer.
Many of Weinstein’s accusers’ stories have a similar pattern: Weinstein lured them into a room under the guise of a business meeting, then pressured them into an intimate act. In some cases, Weinstein is accused of rape. In others, he is accused of humiliating them after they rejected his advances.
His alleged victims include Asia Argento, Ashley Judd, Kate Beckinsale, Ambra Battilana Gutierrez and Rosanna Arquette.
In her op-ed, Nyong’o described Weinstein’s bullying and unwanted advances on her. She explained how he made it difficult when she told him no, and what she had to do to try to take back control of the situations he put her in.
During a lunch with Weinstein, Nyong’o said, the producer insisted that she order a vodka and soda, ordered one for her and then told her she needed to drink it even after she declined it more than once.
“We went back and forth,” the actress wrote, “until finally he turned to the waiter and said, ‘Get her what I tell you to get her. I’m the one paying the bill.’”
Later at a movie screening at his house, Weinstein interrupted the movie and led Nyong’o up to his bedroom, where he told her he wanted to massage her. Feeling uncomfortable and uncertain, the actress said she offered to give him one instead so she could be in control of the situation.
She rationalized that decision: It would be just like her body work classes in her drama department, in which students massage each other to understand the connection between body, mind and emotion.
Nyong’o recalled:
Harvey led me into a bedroom — his bedroom — and announced that he wanted to give me a massage. I thought he was joking at first. He was not. For the first time since I met him, I felt unsafe. I panicked a little and thought quickly to offer to give him one instead: It would allow me to be in control physically, to know exactly where his hands were at all times.
The massage ended when Weinstein said he wanted to take off his pants. Nyong’o left the room and eventually his house.
At another dinner with the producer, Nyong’o said, Weinstein cut their meal short after she rejected his invitation to go up to his hotel room:
I was stunned. I told him I preferred to eat in the restaurant. He told me not to be so naïve. If I wanted to be an actress, then I had to be willing to do this sort of thing. He said he had dated Famous Actress X and Y and look where that had gotten them.
I was silent for a while before I mustered up the courage to politely decline his offer.
Nyong’o ― who’s starred in several blockbuster films in her career, including “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” and the upcoming “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” ― said that she hasn’t faced any such harassment since her encounters with Weinstein. She attributes this to choosing projects led by women and “men who are feminists in their own right who have not abused their power.”
Weinstein isn’t the only powerful figure in Hollywood accused of abuse. Former Playboy model Carrie Stevens and actress Patricia Arquette have accused director Oliver Stone of abusive behavior. Weinstein’s brother Bob has also been accused of being abusive and a bully.
The actress said the industry’s “intimate nature” is why insiders must stay vigilant about abusers in the industry.
“Now that we are speaking, let us never shut up about this kind of thing,” she wrote.
“I speak up to contribute to the end of the conspiracy of silence.”
Read Lupita Nyong’o’s op-ed here.
Garai said that she felt “violated” by Weinstein, who was fired from his namesake company on Oct. 8 in the wake of numerous sexual harassment allegations.
"I said no to him professionally many times over the years," she wrote, "some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a cunt and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people, 'Oh, Kate lives to say no to me.'"
“Before I knew it, he started trying to pull my clothes off and pin me down and I just kept saying ‘no, no, no.' But he was really forceful," she said. "I remember him pulling at my trousers and stuff and looming over me and I just sort of – I am a big, strong girl and I bolted ... ran for the bathroom and locked the door. I was in there for a while I think, he went very quiet. After a while I remember opening the door and seeing him just there facing the door masturbating, so I quickly closed the door again and locked it. Then when I heard room service come to the door I just ran."
“He started to tell me that he found me very attractive and wanted to have relations with me. I told him I was very in love with my companion. He replied that didn’t bother him at all and offered to have me be his mistress a few days a year. That way we could continue to work together. Basically, it was, ‘If you want to continue in America, you have to go through me,’" Darel said. She says she left quickly and told Weinstein: “I’m sorry, I have to leave.”
She also said she had three dinners with Weinstein during which he allegedly boasted about the actresses he'd slept with and joked that a pilot "was on standby because he could never get me to sleep with him."
Finally, the producer would not allow the actress to board her flight to New York, insisting she ride in his private plane. Weinstein allegedly ordered airport personnel to remove Sagemiller's bags from her flight from Toronto and deliver her to the runway where his plane was awaiting takeoff.
"If my manager called me tomorrow and said, 'Actually, I remember there was this movie you were up for, and now that I’m thinking back on it, maybe [rebuffing Weinstein is] why you didn’t get it,' I wouldn’t be surprised at all," the actress said.
“That night... I went out to a premiere after party that Harvey Weinstein was also at. He motioned for me to come over to him, and then grabbed me to sit me on his lap," she said. "I was so surprised and shocked I couldn’t stop laughing because it was so awkward. But then I could feel that he had an erection. I got quiet, but got off his lap quickly. He then asked me to come outside with him and other things I don’t want to share, but it was implied that if I did not comply with doing what he asked me to do that I would not get the role that I had already been informally offered. I laughed in his face as I was in shock and so uncomfortable. I left the party right after that.”
Subkoff said the offer for the role was rescinded and she felt that her reputation was "ruined by false gossip."
"I was called ‘too difficult to work with. It became impossible for me to get work as an actress after this."
She continued: “I was genuinely shocked. I remember thinking, it’s got to be a joke. I said something like, ‘Oh, come on, mate?!?? It’d be like kissing my dad!!’” Headey suggested her rebuff might have cost her roles in other projects helmed by Weinstein, because she was never cast again.
“He told me I looked stressed. He said that maybe he thought I could use a massage. Maybe I could give him a massage,” she said. When she refused, she said, Weinstein told her it would be a “bad decision” and would hurt her career if she left. But, Holly said, she "pushed him and ran.”
Weinstein allegedly told the actress not to tell anyone that she had been alone with him. "He tried to take my hand and put it in his lap which is when I managed to leave the room," she wrote.
The producer allegedly told her: "I waited for the masseuse, but she's late. We can have fun without her. Let's relax." When Mtsitouridze hesitated, she said, Weinstein told her, "You will love it. I'm a guru in this matter. You never met a man like me." Mtsitouridze said she was frozen but took her opportunity to leave when a waiter came into the room with an ice bucket for Champagne.
Mtsitouridze said she ran into Weinstein at the Cannes Film Festival a decade later and he told her quietly: "Don't even think about saying anything. Forget all about it. Be a smart girl."
"He told me that he has a lot of 'special friends' and they give each other massages," Coughlan said. "It was a full-court press. He wanted me to be one of his 'special friends' and go into the bedroom. I told him that I had a serious boyfriend and reminded him that he was married and that we should keep this professional. I was so blindsided. Not one ounce of me anticipated it. It was the weirdest meeting I've ever had in my life." Weinstein allegedly made the offer several other times, to which Coughlan always refused.
