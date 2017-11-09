Luxury Cosmetics: Premier Dead Sea Review

The skin-care niche is a very saturated market. How to successfully make a name as a trusted brand with so many competitors, is beyond us.

However, there is a new name making it way to the top. Endorsed by a big name we know for beauty, elegance and grace - Dead Sea Premier, endorsed by Mariah Carey is becoming a hot item flying off shelves.

A positively and highly reviewed beauty brand, Premier is making waves with customers so satisfied with their purchase, they are proactively sharing their thoughts online.

I'm talking about the Premier Dead Sea.

And it's not just another beauty brand. It's THE beauty brand name you can trust.

From their effective luxury skincare products to their customer service, there is more than meets the eye with this new brand set to conquer the world.

The Brand - Dead Sea Premier Cosmetics

The brand started as a cosmetics laboratory established way back in the 90's by dermatologists and cosmetic experts.

Today, Premier is an award-winning brand that combines luxury and innovation in very effective skin-care products for everyone who wants to look their best.

The group of experts make use of the the unique components of the Dead Sea to manufacture high quality, patented products that are being acclaimed all over the world for its effectiveness.

The Premier Centre for Research, one of the world’s most advanced medical and cosmetics institutes, is committed to discovering safe and nurturing skin care products to combat aging, sagging and the effects of pollution on our skin.

Premier discovered a whole new process for skin treatment, in its center is the famed minerals from the Dead Sea.

With sales around the world, from Asia to Europe and the USA, Premier is putting its foot down as one of the leading beauty brands around the world.

Premier Dead Sea Beauty Products

I mentioned the components of the Dead Sea as an ingredient of this collection's products. Yes, that's right. Premier incorporates the Dead Sea salt into their formulation, as well as natural and organic ingredients.

Their Prestige Collection is safe to use, even on the most sensitive of skins. I know this, because I have sensitive skin that reacts to harsh chemicals. And I have tried Premier on the most sensitive skin on our face - the skin around our eyes. Not only did it reduce puffiness and dark circles, it did not cause any adverse effects at all.

Premier Dead Sea products:

Serums

Cleansers

Eye Care

Toners

Neck Care

Body Care

Masks

Kits & Sets

Recommended Products

The brand is known for its hypoallergenic creams. However, there are more products to recommend when it comes to the Prestige collection.

They bring back the youthful glow of our skin, removes wrinkles and keeps it that way with its lasting effects.

· Moisture Complex - Premier's moisturizing ability is remarkable. It's perfect for all kinds of dry skin. The perfectly balanced formulation moisturizes without the greasy feel. It also has SPF 17 that keeps us safe from UVA and UVB rays. It heals, protects replenishes and moisturizes like no other.

· Eye Cream - this cream is so hypoallergenic, I haven't read reviews of it causing an itchy sensation at the very least. It worked for me as well. Crow's feet and wrinkles are a thing of the past if you apply this cream every night. It also protects the skin around our eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays.

· Concentrated Facial Serum with Vitamins C&E - This serum only contains natural ingredients Vitamin E and C, Orange Oil, Rose Hip Kernal Oil and Retinol. It's perfect for tightening sagging skin and removes age and sun spots, scars and fine lines.

· Peeling Mask - Witch Hazel is an ingredient that is good for cleansing the skin. Honey on the other hand, heals dry skin and tones our skin. Add in Dead Sea mineral water and you get a perfect peeling mask. It has everything you need in several beauty products rolled into one.

· Day Cream Complex - For protection against the outdoors and harsh weather conditions, this day cream is your best choice. SPF 17 protects us against the sun, but the day cream also has moisturizing and anti-aging elements that keeps our skin healthy and resistant to skin irritants.

Mariah Carey for Premier by Dead Sea

The third highest-selling female artist of all time, was recently in Tel Aviv and even made a quick stop to dip at the Dead Sea.

The diva, Mariah, is the new face of Premier. With her legions of fans and the positive reviews of the cosmetic products they offer, the future looks bright for Premier.