Luzia by Cirque du Soleil Transports Viewers to Surreal and Beautiful Mexico

In Luzia, a touring show by Cirque du Soleil, the iconic Canadian circus has outdone themselves with a traveling show that feels like a Vegas-quality spectacular. This Mexican-themed show drops viewers into a burst of beautiful performance, design, song, and dance that capture the spirit of South-Of-The-Border style. The performances span a range of impressive traditional and updated circus classics: Russian swings, contortion, and aerial straps are performed with a beauty and grace that is uniquely Cirque. Other performances, such as hoop diving and the Cyr wheel, are reimagined with Cirque magic to bring these artforms to new heights. All of this is wrapped up in a completely thought out concept surrounding Mexican culture, which adds another layer of beauty to Luzia.

Perhaps what makes Luzia shine the most is the technical innovation and artistry behind the set itself. Cirque shows are known for their over-the-top sets, with surprises behind each performance. For Luzia, the technical caliber of the show is what you might expect in a resident show in Las Vegas. The stage itself contains two independently rotating disks, which means set elements can move around in dynamic, entrancing ways. The opening numbers for Luzia use two large treadmills (about 5 feet across by 20 feet long) which were incorporated into a gymnastics routine with performers diving through hoops dressed as hummingbirds. Because they are on the treadmill, they gain a speed and height which makes the performers appear to fly like hummingbirds. These treadmills (which originally transported rock in an underground mine) then revolve around the stage as the underlying stage circles rotate. The stage and the performances themselves become dynamic, constantly revolving scenes... which means every seat in the house gets a good view of the show.

Rain and water are used to incredible effect in Luzia. At the beginning of the show, we are introduced to Mexico as surreal, sunny and warm place which can quickly change with the coming of a quick afternoon storm. Several performances, including the Cyr wheel (a single metal wheel the performer stretches out into and rolls around on stage), took place under staged rain. The wheel itself had to be specially crafted by Cirque to work in the rain without slipping—and the resulting performance becomes a hypnotizing representation of finding thirst-quenching water after endless desert heat.

The falling rain for Luzia (or, more specifically the stage apparatus that makes the rain) was specially designed so that the droplets can be controlled to create patterns and shapes. Seeing rain fall on stage in the shape of trees, flowers, and stars was a sight I never imagined possible—brought to life by Cirque's incredible team. There are Otomi patterns, rain drops, flowers as well as various animal figures that are nods to the strange, warm and whimsical creatures of Mexican painter Francisco Toledo. Hidden beneath the stage is a 1000-liter pool that appears and disappears during the show, like an oasis or a mirage in the Mexican desert. One moment, performers are splashing in it, and then soon after it has disappeared like a mirage on the horizon. This element is meant to evoke the “cenote” — the naturally occurring sinkholes the Mayan believed were gateways to the afterlife.

The fact that Luzia can pack up and travel the world with this set astounds me. You have to imagine the fact that they not only bring their rainmaker, but the water itself, and the filtration devices and the temperature controls to keep the water safe and comfortable for performers. Backstage, a small army of designers are constantly repairing and repainting costumes (many of which get wet every night, which more quickly degrades the designs), using dozens of washing machines and dryers that they schlepp with them around the world. There are animatronics, machinery, huge set pieces, costumes that have to be lowered with a crane onto the performer they are so heavy... Luzia travels via 65 trailer trucks carrying close to 2,000 tons of equipment.

It seems every element of Luzia has been designed with an eye towards traditional Mexican style. Vibrant colors, and patterns evocative of nature, adorn every surface inside and out the theatre. At the end of the first act, a gauzy red circular curtain drapes around the stage. Cut out from the curtain are designs like trees, flowers, deer, and birds that look like they come from a Mexican village. In fact, the Papel Picado curtain is 11 m high by 30 m wide and custom made for Luzia. Set Designer Eugenio Caballero worked with Javier Martínez Pedro, an artist from a small town in Guerrero, to create the images that were all drawn by hand. The imagery was created by punching more than 13,000 holes into the surface of the curtain.

