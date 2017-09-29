Lynda Carter has had enough of James Cameron harping on “Wonder Woman.”

On Thursday, the actress and original Wonder Woman posted to Facebook about the “Avatar” director, telling him to “STOP dissing” Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” film.

“You poor soul,” Carter wrote. “Perhaps you do not understand the character. I most certainly do. Like all women ― we are more than the sum of our parts. Your thuggish jabs at a brilliant director, Patty Jenkins, are ill advised.”

She continued: “This movie was spot on. Gal Gadot was great. I know, Mr. Cameron ― because I have embodied this character for more than 40 years. So ― STOP IT.”

Cameron came under fire back in August when he called the record-breaking movie “a step backwards.”

“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over ‘Wonder Woman’ has been so misguided. She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!” he told The Guardian.

Naturally, people on Twitter had a few things to say to Cameron, as did “Wonder Woman” director Jenkins.

“James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman,” Jenkins wrote on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Cameron stood by his comments and elaborated on them in an interview published by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I mean, she was Miss Israel, and she was wearing a kind of bustier costume that was very form-fitting. She’s absolutely drop-dead gorgeous. To me, that’s not breaking ground,” Cameron said of Gadot, echoing his earlier comments. “They had Raquel Welch doing stuff like that in the ’60s. It was all in a context of talking about why Sarah Connor — what Lynda created in 1991 — was, if not ahead of its time, at least a breakthrough in its time. I don’t think it was really ahead of its time because we’re still not [giving women these types of roles].”

“So as much as I applaud Patty directing the film and Hollywood, uh, ‘letting’ a woman direct a major action franchise, I didn’t think there was anything groundbreaking in ‘Wonder Woman,’” the director said, before noting, “I thought it was a good film. Period.”

Despite Cameron’s controversial thoughts on the film, audiences loved it ― “Wonder Woman” is the highest-grossing action film ever directed by a woman.