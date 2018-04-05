The original “Wonder Woman,” Lynda Carter, finally has her name on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Carter, 66, was all smiles as the star was unveiled in a ceremony on Tuesday in Los Angeles, where she posed with friends, family and Patty Jenkins, director of the most recent “Wonder Woman” film.

Carter explained how much the honor means to her in an Instagram post.

“It seems impossible that I’ve been in the entertainment industry for 50 years. But I love this business ― I love the creative process, the work, the performing ... all of it,” she wrote, adding a big thank you to her fans. “This is a day I will never forget.”

Carter starred in the 1970s CBS TV series “Wonder Woman” as the fictional Amazon superhero Diana Prince for three seasons.

“I guess if there’s ever a role that was meant for me, it was ‘Wonder Woman’,” Carter told Variety.

Actress Gal Gadot, who played Diana Prince in the 2017 film adaptation of the character, congratulated Carter on her star.

“Congrats my beloved beautiful @RealLyndaCarter for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Gadot wrote on Twitter. “Thank you for your loving kindness shared by the sisterhood of women of wonder.”

Carter, who has long been an advocate for the rights of women and LGBTQ people, recently revealed her own Me Too story about sexual abuse that she endured on the 1970s set of “Wonder Woman.”

“They caught him, fired him, and drummed him out of the business,” she told The Daily Beast of her attacker. “I asked my husband if he was surprised by all the #MeToo stories,” Carter continued. ”‘Yeah, I’m surprised,’ he said. Ask any woman, they’re not surprised. It’s been going on for years. It’s not news to us [women], but it is news to you [men]. We’ve been trying to tell you. We’ve been trying to tell you for a long time and you haven’t listened.” Carter added in the same interview that she believes “every woman” who has accused Bill Cosby, and believes the 21 women who have come forward with accusations of sexual harassment and assault against President Donald Trump.

Scroll below to see more photos from Carter’s Hollywood Walk Of Fame celebration.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Carter honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on April 3, 2018.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Carter with friends and the most recent director of "Wonder Woman," Patty Jenkins, at the star ceremony.

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Carter signing autographs during the star ceremony.

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters Carter after the unveiling of her star on April 3, 2018.