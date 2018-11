A video posted Thursday by The Warp Zone just added clever lyrics to the “Harry Potter” song. But there’s more.

The verse injected into “Hedwig’s Theme” reveals the true hero of J.K. Rowling’s magical epic ― and it ain’t Harry.

Yep, it’s Hermione.

Ryan Tellez, as a sort-of Harry, sings: “I just had a shocking realization that she is the true hero of the tale / Without her wits, bravery and transfiguration / They’d all be dead or, worse, fail.”