02/13/2018 06:55 am ET Updated 5 minutes ago

Maame Biney Is Now Down To Her Last Shot In The Winter Olympics

The first black woman on U.S. Olympic short-track team knocked out of 500-meter event.

By Ron Dicker

Maame Biney’s quest for Winter Olympics glory is still alive ― but it took a hit on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Biney, the first black woman on the U.S. Olympic short-track speedskating team, got off to a slow start in a 500-meter quarterfinal heat in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She finished fourth (44.772 seconds), eliminating her from the event.

Maame Biney (center) couldn't advance in her 500 meter short-track quarterfinal.

In her first-round debut on Saturday, Biney staved off a charge from an opponent to finish second and advance. This time she “got bumped and boxed out,” Yahoo reported, and she couldn’t make up the deficit.

Biney still has the 1,500 meters on Saturday.

Some fans on Twitter offered encouragement.

