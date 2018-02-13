Maame Biney Is Now Down To Her Last Shot In The Winter Olympics

Maame Biney’s quest for Winter Olympics glory is still alive ― but it took a hit on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Biney, the first black woman on the U.S. Olympic short-track speedskating team, got off to a slow start in a 500-meter quarterfinal heat in Pyeongchang, South Korea. She finished fourth (44.772 seconds), eliminating her from the event.

Richard Heathcote via Getty Images Maame Biney (center) couldn't advance in her 500 meter short-track quarterfinal.

In her first-round debut on Saturday, Biney staved off a charge from an opponent to finish second and advance. This time she “got bumped and boxed out,” Yahoo reported, and she couldn’t make up the deficit.

Biney still has the 1,500 meters on Saturday.

Some fans on Twitter offered encouragement.