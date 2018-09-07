Twitter Tributes Pour In After Rapper Mac Miller's Reported Death

Robin Marchant via Getty Images Tributes for Mac Miller poured in Friday after TMZ reported the rapper had died.

The 26-year-old from Pittsburgh was reportedly pronounced dead at his home in San Fernando Valley, California. He was known for hits including “Loud,” “Best Day Ever” and “The Way,” which featured his ex, Ariana Grande.

Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man. — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018

Jeweler to the stars Ben Baller (real name Ben Yang) expressed disbelief, noting that he had seen the rapper just a few days before.

OMG. I was just with you 2 days ago. Wtf??????? We was supposed to shoot your video today!!?! RIP Mac Miller!!!! 😩 — BEN BALLER™ (@BENBALLER) September 7, 2018

this is upside fucking down NO — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

WE WERE SUPPOSED TO GO TO OHANAS THIS WEEK I WAS SUPPOSED TO COME THIS WEEKEND WE WERE SHOOTING YOUR VIDEO NEET WEEK WE HAD TO FINISH YOUR NEW FAVORITE SHOW NO NO NO NO U GOT THE SATURN TATOO AFTER I DID UR CHART THIS IS TOO MUCH — Kehlani (@Kehlani) September 7, 2018

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018

Unreal. So sad. RIP Mac Miller ❤️ — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) September 7, 2018

this hurts my heart man RIP bro @MacMiller — Khalid (@thegreatkhalid) September 7, 2018

Rip to one of coolest 🙏🏾 @MacMiller 💔 — Ripp Flamez (@Ripp_Flamez) September 7, 2018

NOOO! I do not wanna believe my brother is dead! I cannot take this anymore, life is too short...I just know you’re now in a better place now than this place we call Earth @MacMiller ...I love you bro, and will miss youu 😭 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) September 7, 2018

DAM LETS ALL SAY A PRAYER TO GOD FOR MAC MiLLER TO GO TO HEAVEN SUCH A GOOD ENERGY HE HAD A ViBE THAT BRiGHTENED UP ANY ROOM ALWAYS i WiLL NEVER FORGET MAKiNG AQUABERRY DOLPHiN AT YOUR HOUSE U LAUGHED WHEN i SAiD TO PUT AN ACTUAL DOLPHiN ON THE SONG 😂 LOVE U BROTHER @MacMiller pic.twitter.com/38s0JBS4iR — VåNiLLå GōRiLLå 🗯🦍 (@JODYHiGHROLLER) September 7, 2018

Heart broken and beyond sad. @MacMiller was a friend and such a great dood. Such a talent. RIP Mac. Love you brother. — Nick Swardson (@NickSwardson) September 7, 2018