Twitter Tributes Pour In After Rapper Mac Miller's Reported Death

The 26-year-old reportedly died at his home on Friday.
By Carly Ledbetter
Tributes for Mac Miller poured in Friday after TMZ reported the rapper had died.
Tributes from Mac Miller’s friends poured in Friday after media outlets reported the rapper had died from an apparent overdose.

The 26-year-old from Pittsburgh was reportedly pronounced dead at his home in San Fernando Valley, California. He was known for hits including “Loud,” “Best Day Ever” and “The Way,” which featured his ex, Ariana Grande. 

“Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man,” Questlove said on Twitter. Rapper Wiz Khalifa added, “Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy.” 

Chance the Rapper mourned the loss of the man who took him “on my second tour ever.” 

“But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew,” he said. “Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him.”  

Jeweler to the stars Ben Baller (real name Ben Yang) expressed disbelief, noting that he had seen the rapper just a few days before. 

Read touching tributes from Kehlani, Jaden Smith and more below: 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

