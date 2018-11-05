Mac Miller Died From Accidental Overdose Of Fentanyl And Cocaine, Autopsy Finds

Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP Mac Miller died in early September at his home in Los Angeles.

Rapper Mac Miller died in early September from “mixed drug toxicity” ― an accidental overdose of various drugs, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner has ruled.

Miller was found unresponsive at his San Fernando Valley home on Sept. 7, and in a toxicology report released Monday the coroner’s office said he had ingested fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol.

The rapper, whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick, was discovered unconscious in a “praying position” on his bed by a personal assistant, TMZ reported.

The assistant performed CPR on him and alerted authorities, who arrived at Miller’s home shortly thereafter. The rapper was pronounced dead less than 20 minutes later.

An empty bottle of alcohol on the nightstand and white powder residue on a rolled up $20 dollar bill in his pocket were found, in addition to a slew of prescription pills in his bathroom.

Miller, who had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, often rapped about partying. His fifth and most recent album, “Swimming,” also explored his struggle with depression.

Less than a month before his death, Miller crashed his car into a utility pole and fled the scene. Police arrested the rapper at his home hours later, and he reportedly registered twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Friends of the rapper and fellow performers, including SZA, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla $ign and John Mayer, hosted an all-star concert benefitting the Mac Miller Circles Fund in Los Angeles last week.

Ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande also recently paid tribute to Miller, referring to him as an “angel” on a new song.