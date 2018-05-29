MAC's Ramadan Makeup Tutorial Sparks Debate, Highlights The Holiday's Diversity

A MAC cosmetics makeup tutorial video for Ramadan has sparked some debate among Muslims online ― and, perhaps unintentionally, ended up highlighting how differently the holy month of fasting is celebrated around the world.

MAC Cosmetics Middle East, a regional branch of the New York–based company, published a video on its social media last week that proposed a makeup look for suhoor, a predawn meal eaten during Ramadan before Muslims begin the day’s fast.

After eating suhoor, Muslims observing Ramadan refrain from eating and drinking from until sunset, when the fast is broken with the iftar meal.

In the makeup tutorial, MAC makeup artist Mariam Khairallah demonstrated a custom look for the holiday. In a video titled “Get Ready for Suhoor,” she applies eyeliner, eyeshadow and mascara on a model.

“You’re only a few steps away from your glamorous gathering look with friends & family!” the company wrote on the Instagram video.

Ramadan is a very social month, and many partake in the festive spirit by gathering at parties to break the fast with friends and families. But some pointed out that while it’s common to dress up for the evening iftar meal, many usually eat suhoor in their pajamas, scarfing down food hurriedly in the dark. In New York, the meal is typically eaten before 4 a.m.

Some Muslims took to social media to share how their experience of suhoor is not nearly as glamorous as MAC makes it out to be.

What Mac thinks the “suhoor look” is versus what it actually looks like pic.twitter.com/HmcQsMbqBf — Yomna Nassar (يمنى) (@yummmmna) May 26, 2018

MAC really thinks we go full glam for suhoor/sehri. I guess I have to look beautiful for my food. pic.twitter.com/NLpATgnUwV — زينب (@zaynub_s) May 25, 2018

I’m crying “glamorous suhoor look” uk 😭😂 do y’all even know what suhoor is? stop trying to commercialize ramadan pic.twitter.com/h9W3nAVKcr — hiba (@iatemuggles) May 26, 2018

Up for suhoor. Where’s the milk - uh I mean the mascara? — Rowaida Abdelaziz (@Rowaida_Abdel) May 26, 2018

No thank you MAC, I’ll stick with my natural traumatized fox look during suhoor. pic.twitter.com/kwNsQAWuXL — عائشة (@aishathepoet) May 26, 2018

But others pointed out that it’s not at all uncommon for Muslim women in the Middle East to get done up for suhoor. In some Arab countries, businesses adjust their schedules around Ramadan. Companies allow employees to work shorter hours. Shopping malls stay open late into the night. And restaurants offer predawn buffets that start in the evening and last way past midnight.

So it’s possible that with its makeup tutorial for suhoor, MAC Cosmetics Middle East was targeting a very specific demographic.

HuffPost reached out to MAC and to Khairallah for comment but has not heard back.

Aisha Gani, a British Muslim who currently lives in the Middle East, tweeted, “It’s almost impossible to believe, but glamming up in the Gulf for your pre-fast meal at 2 a.m. is a thing.”

Ramadan in Doha is about 2am breakfast parties and chocolate fountains at hotel ballrooms and noone thought to tell me that when I packed — Aisha S Gani (@aishagani) May 24, 2018

Of course I turned up for another suhoor tent. FOR THE CONTENT pic.twitter.com/OEpeIPXQHb — Aisha S Gani (@aishagani) May 29, 2018

Others chimed in with their experiences of Ramadan in the Middle East.

All you guys mocking that MAC ad about suhoor looks... in Dubai some actually go out for suhoor. When I was there during Ramadan in 2015 we went out for suhoor. It's so festive and the people are dressed in their best abayas and of course wearing make up. — From My Fingertips (@Aneeqah) May 26, 2018

To provide further insight, last night I was at a #Ramadan tent for #iftar (with my MAC make up on) which goes on to serve these types of #Suhoor buffets.



Ppl like to dress nicely & it's an attractive environment. But there's always a risk the spiritual element is diminished. pic.twitter.com/XtjFOsH9c2 — MariamHakim (@MariamKSHakim) May 27, 2018

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh, an American Muslim author and the founder of Muslim Girl, told HuffPost that the makeup tutorial caught her attention because she hadn’t seen the beauty brand publish videos featuring veiled Muslim women before. She said she would have liked to see the company publish a tutorial for Muslim women outside the Middle East.