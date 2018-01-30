Macaulay Culkin Reveals How He Really Feels About Trump's 'Home Alone 2' Cameo

Actor Macaulay Culkin popped up on reddit on Monday to answer questions from fans, including one who asked which “Home Alone” film he liked best.

President Donald Trump played a major role in Culkin’s answer:

Culkin, who was promoting his “Bunny Ears” podcast and website, answered dozens of other questions ― and cracked more than a few jokes ― about everything from his favorite place in Disney parks (the smoking area by the Haunted Mansion) to his favorite piece of memorabilia from his films (the platform shoes from “Party Monster”).

Trump’s appearance in 1992′s “Home Alone 2” also made headlines last year when actor Matt Damon explained how the president’s various cameos came about: When films requested permission to shoot on a Trump property, he would insist on an appearance.

“[Director] Martin Brest had to write something in ‘Scent of a Woman’ ― and the whole crew was in on it,” Damon told the Hollywood Reporter. “You have to waste an hour of your day with a bullshit shot: Donald Trump walks in and Al Pacino’s like, ‘Hello, Mr. Trump!’ ― you had to call him by name ― and then he exits.”

Damon added: “You waste a little time so that you can get the permit, and then you can cut the scene out. But I guess in ‘Home Alone 2,’ they left it in.”