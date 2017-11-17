For Some Reason, Macklemore Has A Naked Justin Bieber Painting

If art is in the eye of the beholder, then maybe Macklemore has problems with his vision.

The man who gave the world hits like “Thrift Store” and “Same Love,” happens to have in his possession a painting of Justin Bieber naked with maple syrup and a pancake on his penis.

Yes, we know: pictures or it didn’t happen:

Newly released breakfast nude of Justin Bieber in Bora Bora #WhatDoYouPeen #pancake pic.twitter.com/bgEb8x2XQ5 — Dan Lacey (@PainterPancakes) October 8, 2015

Macklemore purchased the bizarre painting last year, and explained why on Thursday’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live” on Bravo.

“I bought it on Etsy as a white elephant Santa gift that at the end of the night just stayed at my house,” Macklemore told host Andy Cohen. “No one took it.”

Macklemore claims to be very happy with his purchase. “I’m very proud of it,” he said. “And it’s become a huge headline. Like, Macklemore owns a naked Justin Bieber dick pancake painting.”

The rapper claims the painting is in his bedroom, where it serves a utilitarian purpose.

“So it goes right above my bed and whenever I’m with my wife intimately, I can always stare at it if I want to control my orgasm,” he said. “Just slow it down.”

Watch the whole segment below:

Macklemore previously told TMZ he considered the painting to be “an investment piece.”

“I think that that painting is going to be worth a lot of money,” he said. “I search eBay and Etsy for fine pieces of art. It cost me about $20. I’m pretty sure that the minute that the Justin Bieber album went number one, I’m pretty sure that painting went to about $30, $33. Do the math, man.”

The pancake penis painter, Dan Lacey, told Vulture last year that there’s a deeper meaning to his work.

“To me, pancakes happen at a spiritual level, sometimes expressing themselves as eroticism.”

However, he may have tipped his hand at his next work on Twitter Friday.