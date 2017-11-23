The Macy's Parade Prep Looks Like A Sadistic Collection Of Gentle Giants

It’s Thanksgiving, and what better way to celebrate than to capture a group of the most beloved, gentle giants and parade them around for our own sadistic pleasure?

Like “The Purge,” the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has become a yearly ritual, where humanity releases all of its sick urges toward these otherwise kind inflatable colossi.

Well, let’s get on with it, you monsters.



Look at Charlie Brown! What is this, a snuff film?? “I’m a good man, I’m a good man, I’m a good man...”

Olaf is being drawn and quartered!

Look who’s got an inflated sense of self today? In or around NYC, send your pics of the big guy. #MacysThanksgivingDayParade #olaffloat #OlafsFrozenAdventure pic.twitter.com/a62uy1zhrh — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 22, 2017

Pikachu chooses us, and this is how we repay it??

Inflation Celebration in New York City with the Maine extended family! #MacysThanksgivingDayParade pic.twitter.com/YutQXf30CI — Dennis Fletcher (@transitwiz) November 23, 2017

These good-natured behemoths are freaking out!

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

They’re clearly not lovin’ it!

Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

They don’t understand!

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images

And look at the humans, laughing!

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Put that elf back on its shelf, you sick bastards!

Timothy A. Clary/AFP/Getty Images