Helen Hunt Gives Promising Update On ‘Mad About You’ Reboot

Mad about sitcom revivals? Well, Helen Hunt has some promising news for you.

In the wake of comedy comebacks like “Will & Grace” and “Roseanne,” the 54-year-old actress strongly hinted Tuesday that “Mad About You” could join the relaunch parade.

“Mad About You,” starring Hunt and Paul Reiser as a Manhattan couple juggling family, friends and careers, ran on NBC from 1992 to 1999.

Asked about the prospects of a return, Hunt told Entertainment Tonight in the segment above that “it’s looking interesting, I will say.”

She and Reiser discussed the viability of resurrecting the TV rom-com at her kitchen table on Monday, sharing concerns about “wrecking” it, she said.

But Hunt, an Oscar winner, did see a way in since they became parents on the show.

“It does seem compelling to visit these characters 20 years into a marriage after raising an entire human being,” she said. “So depending on some pieces falling into place, it could happen.”

Reports of a possible revival emerged in January as well, so we’ll take a “could happen.”