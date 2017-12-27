Great news, TV sitcom fans. One of the most beloved shows may soon return to the small screen.

According to Deadline’s sister site, TV Line, Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt are having informal conversations about reviving “Mad About You,” which ran for seven seasons on NBC.

“Mad About You” won multiple awards during its run between 1992 and 1999, with Hunt taking home three Golden Globes and four Emmys.

In the original show, Hunt and Reiser starred as Jamie and Paul Buchman, a young married couple living in New York City. According to TV Line, the revival would follow present-day versions of the characters living as empty-nesters after their daughter Mabel leaves for college.

The news comes just months after NBC debuted a revival of “Will & Grace” to much fanfare in September. That show will return for another season in January.