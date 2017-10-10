COMEDY
10/10/2017

Madea Is Finally In Charge As White House Communications Director

Tyler Perry's granny character seems like the perfect fit "to work for somebody they can't stand."
By Ron Dicker

The turnstile parade that has been the White House staff under President Donald Trump should stop here for some grandmotherly wisdom ― and attitude.

On “The Tonight Show” Monday, Tyler Perry showed us what it would be like if his cantankerous granny character Madea served as White House communications director.

“Why does anybody work for somebody they can’t stand, they don’t like?” Madea snapped at a reporter in the clip above. “They need a check.”

Ah, so that explains it.

