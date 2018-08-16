ENTERTAINMENT
08/16/2018 10:49 am ET

Madonna At 60: A Look Back At The Queen Of Pop's Most Legendary Moments

The Material Girl has put her stamp on music, film, style and more throughout her prolific career.
By Curtis M. Wong
Pop superstar Madonna turns 60 on Aug. 16.&nbsp;
Madonna rings in her 60th birthday on Aug. 16, the same way she has since she burst onto the scene in the early 1980s: as a pioneering and ever-divisive force in popular culture. 

She’s known globally as the Queen of Pop, but honestly, music is just one of many spheres that have felt her influence. From fashion trendsetter to film director to children’s author to queer icon to philanthropist, Madonna has worn many hats through countless incarnations. 

The one constant? She’s always the one in charge, much to the chagrin of her naysayers. 

“I’m tough, I’m ambitious, and I know exactly what I want,” the Material Girl famously said in 1991. “If that makes me a bitch, okay.” In 2016, she offered a similar sentiment when she cited the many pop icons lost over the previous decade in a speech at Billboard’s Women In Music Awards, noting, “I think the most controversial thing I have ever done is to stick around ...  I’m one of the lucky ones and every day I count my blessings.”

And even as many of her peers plan Vegas residencies or fossilize into camp, Madonna won’t be slowing down anytime soon. She recently signed on to direct “Taking Flight,” a biopic about Sierra Leonean-American ballet dancer Michaela Prince. She’s been busy in the studio, too, finishing work on a new album that she says will be infused with the sounds of Portuguese fado music. 

To honor Madonna’s milestone birthday, HuffPost rounded up 60 of her most memorable moments over the years. While this is by no means a comprehensive list, these songs, performances, films and fashion moments are a reminder of her indelible influence on pop culture. 

  • Sire Records co-founder <a href="https://variety.com/2018/biz/news/how-i-met-madonna-by-seymour-stein-the-man-who-signed-her-
    Sire Records co-founder Seymour Stein loved Madonna's demo single, "Everybody," so much that he agreed to give her a record deal while he was in the hospital recovering from a heart condition. 
  • Madonna released her first single, "Everybody" in 1982. The cover of the single didn't feature the singer's image because the A&R rep at Sire Records "thought it could get a lot of R&B play on that record, because a lot of people thought she was black."
  • Madonna appeared on "American Bandstand" in 1984 to perform "Holiday." When host Dick Clark asked her "What are your dreams? What's left?" she famously -- and prophetically -- replied, "To rule the world."
  • Madonna performed "Like A Virgin" at the inaugural MTV Video Music Awards in 1984 while dressed as a bride and writhing on the stage floor.
  • As her popularity soared, two adult magazines, Playboy and Penthouse, published nude photos of&nbsp;Madonna. The singer posed
    As her popularity soared, two adult magazines, Playboy and Penthouse, published nude photos of Madonna. The singer posed as a model for the photos in 1978 and was reportedly only paid $30 to $50 for each session.
  • Dressing as Marilyn Monroe in "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," Madonna satirized wealth and glamour with 1985's "Material Girl" -- a nickname that would forever haunt her.
  • Madonna starred in her first major screen role as the titular character in 1985's "Desperately Seeking Susan." The film also featured the singer's hit song "Into The Groove."
  • Madonna<a href="https://www.etonline.com/news/170048_madonna_posts_pda_pic_with_sean_penn_ahead_of_57th_birthday" target="_bl
    Madonna married Sean Penn in 1985 on her 27th birthday. The couple went on to star together in the critically panned "Shanghai Surprise" and divorced four years later, citing irreconcilable differences.
  • Madonna's controversial 1986 hit "Papa Don't Preach" was blamed for "romanticizing pregnancy" and encouraging "young, expectant girls not to consider abortions." The next year, she dedicated the song to Pope John Paul II during her Who's That Girl Tour. The pontiff responded by urging a boycott of the pop singer's shows.
  • Madonna teamed up with Pepsi in 1989 to promote the soft drink with an ad featuring her new single, "Like A Prayer." The ad was only aired once. Pepsi pulled the clip after seeing Madonna's controversial video for the song, which included her kissing a black saint and dancing amid burning crosses.
  • Madonna starred as Breathless Mahoney in 1990's "Dick Tracy," which featured Warren Beatty as the titular comic book hero. The two became an item and dated for a period during the early '90s. Madonna also released an album, "I'm Breathless," which was inspired by the film and included the smash single, "Vogue."
  • During her imperial phase, Madonna launched her 1990s Blond Ambition Tour, now regarded as one of the greatest pop shows of all time. During a Middle Eastern-inspired rendition of "Like a Virgin," she simulated masturbation on a red silk bed, writhing to the song's beat.
  • Madonna performed her No. 1 hit "Vogue" dressed as Marie Antoinette at the 1990 MTV VMAs. The performance became one of the most talked about moments of the night and significantly upped the ante for future awards-show performances.
  • Madonna, clad only in a bikini and an American flag, urged MTV viewers to Rock The Vote in 1990.
  • Madonna's 1991 documentary, "Truth or Dare," offered fans an inside look at the singer's life -- including her relationships with other celebrities. In one of the film's most memorable moments, Madonna meets Kevin Costner and, after the actor refers to her show as "neat," she reveals exactly what she thinks of him by sticking her finger down her throat and making a gagging motion.
  • Another memorable -- and controversial -- moment in "Truth or Dare" took place when Madonna accepted a dare to demonstrate "how she gives head" by using a bottle.
  • In 1991, Madonna premiered "Truth or Dare" at <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/1991/05/15/movies/madonna-and-film-enliven-can
    In 1991, Madonna premiered "Truth or Dare" at the Cannes Film Festival ﻿and made quite an entrance by throwing open her Jean-Paul Gaultier-designed robe to reveal nothing but lingerie underneath. 
  • The video for Madonna's 1990 hit "Justify My Love" was banned by MTV for being too explicit for the network. True to form, the singer capitalized on the controversy and released the clip as a VHS single, which reportedly sold 260,000 copies at $9.98 each.
  • In what's often cited as one of the best vocal performances of her career, Madonna channeled Marilyn Monroe as she sang the song "Sooner or Later" from "Dick Tracy" in 1991 at the 63rd Academy Awards. The ballad took home the Oscar for Best Original Song. Meanwhile, Madonna spent the night with her date, Michael Jackson.

  • SNL Short Wayne's World & Madonna - Justify My Love from His Dudeness on Vimeo.

    After being named the "No. 1 babe of all time" by Wayne and Garth during a 1991 "Wayne's World" sketch, Madonna joined the two beloved characters to spoof the video for her hit "Justify My Love."
  • During a February 1992 episode of "Saturday Night Live," Madonna, Mike Myers and Roseanne Barr aced a "Coffee Talk" sketch in which they likened Barbra Streisand to "buttah," only to have the real-life Babs make a surprise appearance.
  • Madonna starred alongside Geena Davis, Tom Hanks and Rosie O'Donnell in 1992's "A League of Their Own." The film was a fictionalized retelling of the real-life female professional baseball teams in America during World War II. Madonna also recorded the No. 1 hit "This Used To Be My Playground" for the album's soundtrack.
  • Madonna co-founded her own entertainment company, Maverick, in 1992. The company, which released the singer's albums until she sold her share in 2004, signed Alanis Morissette in 1994 and released her hugely popular debut album, "Jagged Little Pill﻿," a year later.
  • Madonna's <i>Sex</i>, released in 1992, offered an <a href="https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/madonna-sex-book-25th-annive
    Madonna's Sex, released in 1992, offered an explicit, no-holds-barred look at the singer's sexual fantasies. The $50 book, which also featured celebs like Isabella Rossellini, Naomi Campbell and Vanilla Ice, immediately raced to the top of the New York Times bestseller list and now claims the title of the world's "most sought-after out-of-print" book.
  • While performing her song "Bad Girl" on "Saturday Night Live" in 1993, Madonna parodied singer Sinead O'Connor -- who ripped up a photo of the pope during an earlier appearance on the show -- by ripping up a photo of Joey Buttafuoco.
  • Among&nbsp;Madonna's many famous boyfriends was the late rapper <a href="https://www.newsweek.com/tupac-madonna-letter-dating
    Among Madonna's many famous boyfriends was the late rapper Tupac Shakur. The couple dated around 1994, and a three-page breakup note is slated to be sold at auction later this year.
  • Madonna dropped by "The Late Show with David Letterman" in 1994 and made history by saying "fuck" 14 times. She also smoked a cigar and asked Letterman if he would sniff a pair of underwear she had brought on stage with her. The show became the most censored network talk show episode in history.
  • Madonna releases the single for "Take A Bow," from her album "Bedtime Stories" in 1994. The stunning video, directed by Michael Haussman, won the Best Female Video at the 1995 MTV VMAs, and the song became her longest-running No. 1 hit, spending seven weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
  • Madonna's 1995 "Bedtime Story" video remains one of the most expensive music videos ever, and for good reason: The colorful, surrealist clip features some dazzling visual effects.
  • During an interview at the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards, Madonna was interrupted by the contents of Courtney Love's purse, which the Hole singer threw onto the set from the street below. What proceeded was a deeply uncomfortable joint interview so shady (“Courtney Love is in dire need of attention right now.”) that Madonna's handlers had to practically drag her away.

HuffPost’s Cole Delbyck, Matthew Jacobs and Noah Michelson all contributed reporting. 

Curtis M. Wong
Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost
