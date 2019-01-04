Madonna Has Pretty Great Response To People Wondering If She Got Butt Implants

Madonna is responding to people who are hung up on her appearance.

The Queen of Pop showed up at the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City for a surprise performance shortly after midnight on Tuesday. The singer, accompanied by her 13-year-old son David Banda on guitar, delighted the New Year’s Eve partygoers with acoustic versions of “Like a Prayer” and Elvis Presley’s 1961 hit “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

She also gave an impassioned speech about LGBTQ rights, noting the 1969 Stonewall riots — a moment many consider the start of the modern LGBTQ rights movement ― had taken place at the bar.

But after video of the event hit the internet, many people were paying attention to something other than Madonna honoring “the place where Pride began.”

They were fixated on her butt.

🤦🏽‍♀️Lord, what in the world did Madonna do to her behind????????????? pic.twitter.com/UxjnSdkQst — Shay Moore (@heyshaymoore) January 2, 2019

I think the saddest ending to 2018 is finding out that Madonna got butt implants. pic.twitter.com/hhpnrllQ1E — Jennifer (@ScottishBF) January 2, 2019

I loved her original ass! Too bad. Ladies gotta stop this nonsense. — Ajna Adams (@ajnaadams) January 4, 2019

So obviously false, maybe she can inflate/deflate as she wants. Otherwise I'd sue the surgeon. Very horrible. — Paul Johnson (@paulpotsawyard) January 3, 2019

If someone wants surgery, they can do it, their body their choice. But MANNNNN, beauty standards today somehow made Madonna get a botched butt surgery....yikes. https://t.co/P5Yejw8MPn — Zoey (@zoeyy227) January 2, 2019

But the “Express Yourself” singer, who is famous for not really caring what people think about her, decided to respond Thursday in true Madonna fashion.

Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval..................😂. And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!! Thank you 2019 🎉🎉🎉! Its Going to Be an amazing Year!! 🔥🔥🔥! #2019 #freedom #respect #nofear #nodiscrimination pic.twitter.com/KmqO28WNuk — Madonna (@Madonna) January 3, 2019

“Desperately Seeking No Ones Approval,” she wrote as a reference to her 1985 movie “Desperately Seeking Susan.”

“And Entitled to Free Agency Over My Body Like Everyone Else!!” she added.