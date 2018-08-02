ENTERTAINMENT
08/02/2018 03:30 am ET

Madonna Reveals She Fled To Portugal To Escape Donald Trump

“As you know, this is not America’s finest hour."
headshot
By Lee Moran

Madonna has never been afraid to express herself when it comes to her disgust with President Donald Trump. In a new interview with Vogue Italia, the pop star revealed how she moved her family to Portugal to escape the former reality personality’s presidency ― and to further her 12-year-old son David’s budding soccer career.

“I felt like we needed a change, and I wanted to get out of America for a minute ― as you know, this is not America’s finest hour,” Madonna told the magazine.

“Not that leaving America makes anything different or changes anything. I’ve lived in other places; I lived in London for 10 years. I like to put myself in uncomfortable situations and take risks,” she added.

Madonna isn’t shy about criticizing Trump and his circle. In 2016, she shared a photograph of Trump’s eldest sons (Eric and Donald Trump Jr.) and asked which one was the biggest pussy. She’s also installed a Trump piñata at her son’s birthday party and likened Trump’s election to “a horror show.”

And of course, there was this anti-Trump cover of Britney Spears’ “Toxic.”

 

Read Madonna’s full interview with Vogue Italia here.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Celebrities Madonna Portugal Vogue Italia
Madonna Reveals She Fled To Portugal To Escape Donald Trump
CONVERSATIONS