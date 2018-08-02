Madonna has never been afraid to express herself when it comes to her disgust with President Donald Trump. In a new interview with Vogue Italia, the pop star revealed how she moved her family to Portugal to escape the former reality personality’s presidency ― and to further her 12-year-old son David’s budding soccer career.

“I felt like we needed a change, and I wanted to get out of America for a minute ― as you know, this is not America’s finest hour,” Madonna told the magazine.

“Not that leaving America makes anything different or changes anything. I’ve lived in other places; I lived in London for 10 years. I like to put myself in uncomfortable situations and take risks,” she added.

Madonna isn’t shy about criticizing Trump and his circle. In 2016, she shared a photograph of Trump’s eldest sons (Eric and Donald Trump Jr.) and asked which one was the biggest pussy. She’s also installed a Trump piñata at her son’s birthday party and likened Trump’s election to “a horror show.”