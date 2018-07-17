Madonna's New Photo With All Her Kids Will Open Your Heart

Madonna was in proud mom mode on Monday.

She posted a photo of all six of her kids, celebrating family time during a one-year anniversary visit to a children’s hospital she helped found in Malawi, the “Today” show reported.

Lourdes (with Madonna’s ex, Carlos Leon), 21; Rocco (with Guy Ritchie), 17; Mercy, 12; David, 12; and 5-year-old twins Estere and Stella, surround their 59-year-old pop-icon mama.

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jul 16, 2018 at 9:02am PDT

The family posed under a mural of a tree outside the facility, “Today” noted, and Madonna captioned the picture “Tree of Life.”

The Mercy James Centre for Pediatric Surgery and Intensive Care is named for one of four kids Madonna has adopted from Malawi.

That’s a sweet shot of her entire brood together.

“I love when my kids are in Africa,” Madonna told People in 2017. “Their selfless behavior, compared to the normal complaining in the privileged world we live in, is great to see.”