For Maggie Gyllenhaal, the fight against misogyny began in earnest with Donald Trump’s election.

On Tuesday’s “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” the star of HBO’s upcoming drama “The Deuce” said that “sexist things would happen all the time in my life” before Trump came to power. But she’d essentially just brush them off.

“I’d kinda go, ‘You know what? I’m fine. I don’t need to unpack that, I don’t need to take that apart. I’m lucky, I’m doing fine, I’m just gonna take that,’” she said.

But the way in which Trump had suffered no “consequence” for his chauvinistic rhetoric during the 2016 election campaign ― especially following the surfacing of lewd comments he made during the now-infamous 2005 “Access Hollywood” bus ride with host Billy Bush ― had forced Gyllenhaal to change her stance.

“After he was elected, I’m not going to take it any more,” she added.