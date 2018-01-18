'The Magic School Bus' Flies Inside Trump's Body To Confirm 'Excellent' Health

White House doctor Ronny Jackson this week declared that President Donald Trump is in “excellent’ health ,” despite being at least 10 pounds overweight. The physician added that there was “no indication of any cognitive issues,” dismissing concerns about Trump’s mental fitness.

“The Late Show,” however, needed a second opinion. So, on Wednesday’s show, they called upon a motley crew capable of shrinking down to get a close look at the president’s innards: the brave explorers of the animated TV series “The Magic School Bus.”