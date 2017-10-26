MAGLEBANON - A Prestigious Lebanese Instagram Account Beyond The Borders

Lifestyle blogging has been wide spread among many Instagram accounts. It has become a trend, a popular platform for people to share all sort of experiences. But what happens when an Instagram account becomes a community by itself? Well, this Lebanese account — MAGLebanon — will explain to you the social phenomena.

Lebanese American University alumni of Social Media & Communication Abed Al Rahman Naamani founded his Lifestyle page in 2014 aiming to show the ‘Real Image of the Lebanese Society.’

Founder of MagLebanon with Prime Minister of Lebanon

With more than 100K followers he was able to gather a community from 10452 KM2 country, Lebanon, including Lebanon's most prestigious high end society. It became like a popular club gathering, but electronic. The page covers fashion, lifestyle , celebrity news and even extends to carry out charitable and fundraising Campaigns.

The page went on beyond the country’s borders to cover Paris Fashion Week in support of the Lebanese International designers such as Elie Saab , Georges Hobeika and Rami Kadi.

Abed Al Rahman’s page became the Talk of the Town across Beirut .

Politicians, celebrities, designers and social figures are now amazed once they are featured on his page because he creates a story behind every picture.

A picture on the page tells a thousand words indeed.

MagLebanon has become the hub of “who to know” in the country, bringing the intimate moments of well known figures to life.

‘See it First Here’ is Naamano’s motto and exclusivity is always his target.

And again captioning the picture is his mastery ... “sharing a picture is very easy but creating a story what matter most to me”, he tells us.

Talking further to the founder, he says “showing the beauty of my beloved Beirut and Lebanon is so important to me. It is our responsibility to showcase our region’s beauty and glamour despite any advertised instability.”