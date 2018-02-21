Maisie Williams Zings Donald Trump While Teasing 'Game Of Thrones' Ending

Maisie Williams threw shade at President Donald Trump while discussing the final season of “Game of Thrones” on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Host Jimmy Kimmel mentioned to the British actress that HBO’s president of programming, Casey Bloys, had ordered multiple endings of the epic fantasy drama to be filmed to prevent leaks. Williams, who plays Arya Stark in the show, questioned whether that was really the case, quipping: “As we know, sometimes presidents don’t always tell the truth.”

Williams did not mention Trump by name, but it was clear whom her comment was aimed toward. It provoked applause from the audience.

As for how the eighth season of “Game of Thrones” ― which is slated to air in 2019 ― will conclude, the 20-year-old remained relatively tight-lipped and would only reveal how she felt after reading the last batch of scripts.