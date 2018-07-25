Maisie Williams Honors ‘Game Of Thrones’ With A Very Arya Stark Tattoo

Michael Tran via Getty Images Maisie Williams posted photos to Instagram of some new tattoos.

No one is better suited for this tattoo than Maisie Williams.

On Tuesday, the “Game of Thrones” star posted a few photos to Instagram of some new ink she recently got in New York City.

New permanent adornments on Williams’ flesh include the phrase “little rascal,” a daisy (a possible nod to her social app for talent discovery and collaboration called Daisie) and one that should make Jaqen H’ghar proud (or maybe not, because a tattoo would make her significantly less “faceless”).

The 21-year-old actress got “No one” tattooed on her upper back, right below her neck.

In the popular HBO series, Williams plays Arya Stark, a young girl hellbent on avenging the deaths of many of her family members. During her very bloody journey of vindication, she serves as the apprentice of Jaqen H’ghar, the head of a feared order of mysterious assassins called the Faceless Men of Braavos. The phrase “no one” refers to the training the assassins undergo ― to give up their identities completely to become Faceless Men.

The eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” wrapped filming in July, spurring some castmates, like Emilia Clarke, to post moving farewells to the popular show.

Williams posted a very Arya-esque goodbye to the show on Instagram as well.

