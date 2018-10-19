Maisie Williams Breaks 'Game Of Thrones' Code Of Silence With Final Scene Tease

Maisie Williams teased “Game of Thrones” fans with a snippet about how the filming of her final scene for the series ending went down.

The British actress, who plays the ruthless Arya Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama, revealed she filmed the segment “alone.” It was “beautiful” and “the perfect scene” to end on, Williams told British newspaper The Guardian.

But anyone thinking the comments suggest Stark will be the last woman standing in Westeros when the eighth and final season airs in 2019 shouldn’t get too excited. Producers likely didn’t film the scenes in chronological order.