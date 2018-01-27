Did Maisie Williams Just Reveal When ‘Game Of Thrones’ Will Return?

Winter may come again... in April 2019.

“Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams — a.k.a. Arya Stark in HBO’s epic fantasy drama ― appears to have inadvertently revealed when the show will return to television screens for its eighth and final season.

“We wrap in December and we air our first episode in April (2019),” she said in an interview that British newspaper Metro shared online Wednesday.

HBO had already confirmed the show would conclude in 2019, but had not offered up details of exactly when. HBO did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for confirmation.