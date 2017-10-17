Maisie Williams Has The Best Reaction To Sophie Turner's Engagement News

Turner announced the news via Instagram over the weekend, and Williams reacted with this adorable post:

A post shared by Maisie Williams (@maisie_williams) on Oct 16, 2017 at 7:29am PDT

“Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement,” she wrote on Monday, alongside a snap of Turner’s engagement ring.

“This is just one of MANY life milestones we’ll share,” Williams added.

The heartfelt message delighted dozens of her fans. It was her addition of the #jophie hashtag, however, that captivated them even more.

By reworking the #mophie hashtag that she and Turner regularly use, it appeared to signal her seal of approval.