ENTERTAINMENT
10/17/2017 05:12 am ET

Maisie Williams Has The Best Reaction To Sophie Turner's Engagement News

#Mophie forever.

By Lee Moran

Game of Thrones” actress Maisie Williams couldn’t be happier about her co-star and best friend Sophie Turner’s engagement to musician Joe Jonas.

Turner announced the news via Instagram over the weekend, and Williams reacted with this adorable post:

Congratulations to my beautiful girlfriend on her engagement,” she wrote on Monday, alongside a snap of Turner’s engagement ring.

“This is just one of MANY life milestones we’ll share,” Williams added.

The heartfelt message delighted dozens of her fans. It was her addition of the #jophie hashtag, however, that captivated them even more.

By reworking the #mophie hashtag that she and Turner regularly use, it appeared to signal her seal of approval.

Awwww.

RELATED COVERAGE

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

PHOTO GALLERY
HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
How To Pronounce The Names Of "Game Of Thrones" Characters
PHOTO GALLERY
How To Pronounce The Names Of "Game Of Thrones" Characters
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Game Of Thrones Engagements Sophie Turner Joe Jonas Maisie Williams
Maisie Williams Has The Best Reaction To Sophie Turner's Engagement News

CONVERSATIONS