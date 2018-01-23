Maisie Williams To Be Sophie Turner’s Bridesmaid Because Duh

A girl had no doubt she’d be part of her friend’s wedding.

During the interview, Williams was asked if she was “bidding for a role as bridesmaid” in her “Game of Thrones” co-star’s big day.

“Oh I’ve already got it!” Williams replied, rolling her eyes at the idea that she wouldn’t be asked. “It’s very, very exciting — but it’s kind of bizarre, though.”

Turner and Jonas announced their engagement in October, but no other details, such as a date, have been announced yet.

Williams added during her interview that Turner will likely wait until after they’re done shooting the upcoming and final season of “Game of Thrones” before she starts making any official wedding plans.

But that doesn’t mean Turner isn’t totally amped about her special day.

“I think she’s already letting her little heart wonder and imagine,” Williams said.

The two actresses, who play sisters on the HBO fantasy series, grew up together on set and have developed a well-documented friendship.

Williams and Turner, who are 20 and 21 respectively, even have matching tattoos that read “07.08.09” that commemorate the day they met on Aug. 7, 2009.

It’s a date the two celebrate on Instagram as well.

Last year, Turner explained to InStyle why their bond is so special.