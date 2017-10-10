Major Success Being Achieved by a Former Missile Commander

Angela Cody-Rouget started her career with a full ride scholarship at Indiana University in the Air Force ROTC program. During this time, she worked several part time jobs as well. Her first duty assignment upon receiving her commission as a 2nd Lieutenant was to Lowry AFB in Colorado. She received space training for satellite command and control and later was trained as a missile combat crew commander resulting in an assignment in a launch control center 60 feet underground. Upon completion of her assignment at FE Warren AFB in Cheyenne, WY she decided to leave active duty military and entered the Air Force reserves, serving in both Texas and Colorado. During her time in the reserves she was also working a corporate job and dabbling in real estate as a passion of hers. After having her 2nd child she decided to separate as a Major.

Given the economic situation of our country with real estate during this period of time she decided that becoming a full-time entrepreneur would be something she would pursue, with the full support of her husband. She boot strapped what started as Major Mom, a company that focused on helping home owners to get organized.

“I was expected to work at a big corporate job or military career.”

This was holding her back from stepping out as an entrepreneur for many years. With a large push from the failing economy she made the move to entrepreneurship fulltime 10 years ago and the business is doing well with many lessons learned along the way. She believes what she learned in the military has served her well over the years as an entrepreneur.

“Military spouses and veterans have true grit that many Americans don’t have.”

Over time she brought on a business partner and franchised the business and it is now called Major Organizers. They now have three franchised locations in Ohio, Texas and Alabama, as well she owns various locations in Colorado and Arizona.

“Declutter and organize every room in your home”

They are proudly a team of Liberators in camo pants and t-shirts who work either side by side or on their own. They get much more done quicker due to dividing and conquering.

They provide additional organization for clients through picking out and integrating organizing solutions in the clients home, if there isn’t one they collaborate with the client to find one that works for them. To date they have liberated 1500 households.

“Something happens to the individual themselves, they look happier, the burden has been removed. That’s why we call ourselves liberators and that’s why we say get liberated”

They want to be clear that they don’t work with hoarders, just those with a lot of clutter. As well they are not a maid service that cleans your house but do clean the area to be organized as part of the process.

Angela resisted many times the suggestion of franchising her business, her desire was to grow organically and slow. That didn’t work well because it was too expensive to open several locations with marketing and training costs that were involved. To overcome this challenge, they would need to raise a large amount of capital.

The vision to go national was being challenged! Step by step they made the vision a reality thru some changes in philosophy and approach, which started when she was contacted to be part of the veteran episode of Shark Tank, Season 7 Episode 16 2/5/16.

“As long as I kept grabbing opportunities it was preparing me for an unknown opportunity, which was on Shark Tank.”

At that point she decided that to realistically reach her vision she would go into Shark Tank with her business plan to franchise. She had built up experience being part of other business brand and business pitch competitions, winning $40,000 at the events. While she did not receive an offer on Shark Tank she did gain valuable momentum to move forward with franchising. They were focused on having veterans as franchise owners.

“Our vision is to be a national brand, most respected and recognized brand in the organizing industry.”

She resisted franchising and wasn’t sure why but came to a solid conclusion when confronted by a mentor who asked her why someone else’s story had to be hers. This was a pivotal point in moving her business forward and increasing the success.

“I was using someone else’s story”

Angela had become prone to using the limitations she heard others espouse as to why they couldn’t and shouldn’t, making that her story or reason to not.

“Stories we start building for ourselves become real”

_____________________________

Landmark Life Coaching’s (www.landmarklifecoaching.com) Mission is to honorably and respectfully serve courageous groundbreakers and transitioning veterans to persevere in defining and executing their future by providing an atmosphere of comradery and trust that honors their dedication and commitment. This will empower our clients to feel whole, honored, respected and fulfilled in defining and living their life purpose.

Charlie Mike Podcast (www.charliemikepodcast.com) is where our Nations Combat Veteranpreneur’s talk about how they transformed their combat experience into a groundbreaking entrepreneurial success. We will discuss their experience in relation to what I have defined as their VisualReality; their personal vision of building a successful business leveraging their combat experience to bring the core strengths of a combat veteran into the entrepreneurial realm.