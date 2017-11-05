Make A Positive Impression on Others!

Real leaders focus on building UP those around them. The more successful the team is, the more successful the leader is. A true leader understands the power of a TEAM! Some leaders focus too much energy on shining the light on themselves! But great leaders make it a point to tell others how great their team is! It is a fact that others accomplish more when they feel recognized and important to the team. What kind of leader will you be?
