Make America Refugee-Friendly Again

New numbers

You know the numbers. Donald Trump has aggressively scaled back the nation’s refugee program with a limit of 45,000. This is the smallest number of refugees in more than 30 years.

Compare that number with the 65 million people (plus) forced to flee their homes—the largest number of refugees in recorded history.

If these numbers matter to you, maybe if they trouble you, you may feel powerless to do anything. To some extent you are.

One voice

Not entirely, however. You have a voice. You can exercise it today. Because today the U.S. House Judiciary Committee holds an oversight hearing on the U.S. refugee resettlement program. This isn’t the end of the story; it’s the beginning, or at least a stop along the way.

Call a few members of the House Judiciary Committee. Today.

You won’t believe how easy this is. Thanks to Church World Service, I called four yesterday—3 from the state of Texas, 1 by mistake.

Each and every time, an intelligent aid answered the phone, spoke respectfully with me, took my message, and promised to communicate it to the representative. With one I even chatted briefly about the world series; turns out he grew up across the street from Southern Methodist University, where I teach. I stood at my office window and looked across Hillcrest Avenue to Highland Park, where he grew up, and talked comfortably with the aid of a Republican representative from Texas. Go figure.

So use your voice. Speak out about what matters to you. That, in itself, is an opportunity worth taking.

And possibly influencing your representatives is a chance worth taking.

The necessary numbers

How to call? Great question.

Here are the phone numbers of members of the House Judiciary Committee. Take your pick.

Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA-06): 202-225-5431 @RepGoodlatte

Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, Jr. (R-WI-05): 202-225-5101 @JimPressOffice

Rep. Lamar Smith (R-TX-21): 202-225-4236 @LamarSmithTX21

Rep. Steve Chabot (R-OH-01): 202-225-2216 @RepSteveChabot

Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA-49): 202-225-3906 @DarrellIssa

Rep. Steve King (R-IA-04): 202-225-4426 @SteveKingIA

Rep. Trent Franks (R-AZ-08): 202-225-4576 @RepTrentFranks

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX-01): 202-225-3035 @replouiegohmert

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH-04): 202-225-2676 @Jim_Jordan

Rep. Ted Poe (R-TX-02): 202-225-6565 @TedPoe

Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-UT-03): 202-225-7751 @jasoninthehouse

Rep. Tom Marino (R-PA-10): 202-225-3731 @RepTomMarino

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC-04): 202-225-6030 @TGowdySC

Rep. Raúl Labrador (R-ID-01): 202-225-6611 @Raul_Labrador

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX-27): 202-225-7742 @farenthold

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA-09): 202-225-9893 @RepDougCollins

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL-06): 202-225-2706 @RepDeSantis

Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO-04): 202-225-4676 @RepKenBuck

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX-04): 202-225-6673 @RepRatcliffe

Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL-02): 202-225-2901 @RepMarthaRoby

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL-01): 202-225-4136 @MattGaetz

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA-04): 202-225-2777 @RepMikeJohnson

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ-05): 202-225-2635 @RepAndyBiggsAZ

Ranking Member John Conyers, Jr. (D-MI-13): 202-225-5126 @RepJohnConyers

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY-10): 202-225-5635 @RepJerryNadler

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA-19): 202-225-3072 @RepZoeLofgren

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX-18): 202-225-3816 @JacksonLeeTX18

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN-09): 202-225-3265 @RepCohen

Rep. Hank Johnson, Jr. (D-GA-04): 202-225-1605 @RepHankJohnson

Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL-22): 202-225-3001 @RepTedDeutch

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL-04): 202-225-8203 @RepGutierrez

Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA-37): 202-225-7084 @RepKarenBass

Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA-02): 202-225-6636 @RepRichmond

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-08): 202-225-5936 @RepJeffries

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI-01): 202-225-4911 @RepCicilline

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA-15): 202-225-5065 @RepSwalwell

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA-33): 202-225-3976 @RepTedLieu

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD-08): 202-225-5341 @RepRaskin

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA-07): 202-225-3106 @RepJayapal

Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL-10): 202-225-4835 @RepSchneider

You can also tweet House Judiciary Committee Members, whose Twitter handles are in the list above. Use hashtags like #refugees. If you want the number higher than 45,000, use #Welcome75k and #RefugeesWelcome.

These calls and tweets are the work of a moment. So raise your voice, if only for a moment.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________