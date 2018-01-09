Make it Work: Keeping on Point Beyond the New Year’s Resolution

In the time-honored tradition of self-improvement starting January 1, it’s our chance to finally conquer the lofty goals that eluded us last year.

Will we finally lose that 10 pounds we’ve been crowing about for the last ten years or so? Will we get rich, quit our lame jobs, and finally visit the Taj Mahal? Well if you are among the 45% of Americans that make a New Year’s Resolution, you have an 8% chance of succeeding.

Yep, it’s a thing almost half of us do, and most of us fail at within the first three months. So we get excited, we get really fired up for about two weeks and then by February, we don’t even remember the promise we made ourselves. We have habits, and we stick with them, whether they are working for us or not.

So if you are one of those people who really want to utilize the turning over of the calendar year as an opportunity, here are a few things to consider.