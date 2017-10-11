Make no mistake, making assumptions about firearms is a dangerous venture.

Mr. Zal seems to think that his experiences in the Army, and as a military policeman, make him more qualified than many when discussing “assault” style “military” rifles. While I commend him for his service, it doesn’t necessarily make him anymore an authority than any other citizen in such matters. I retired from a career in law enforcement. During that career, I carried an AR 15 in my patrol car, (and later in my unmarked detective vehicle), and a select fire MP-5 during my eight years of SWAT service. Select fire means that the firearm can fire semiauto, or full auto. I was a firearms instructor for our department for ten years, and a department armorer for just as long. During the course of my career I met many non-police, non-military individuals who owned AR 15s. There men and women are doctors, teachers, prosecutors, public defenders. They represent a wide and varied cross section of the people who live in this country, and who enjoy the shooting sports. Mr. Zal makes the statement that “semi-auto guns are very dangerous, no matter whose hands they’re in.” I find this statement utterly offensive, and completely absurd. Making such a statement infers that anyone who doesn’t have the same experience as Mr. Zal is wholly unprepared and incapable of handling such firearms. This is nothing more than an emotional response to a horrific situation. There is no reason or logic in making such an assumption. These men and women I know are good people, people who are making as much a contribution to this country as Mr. Zal has. They use their firearms for sport, which is legal, and enjoyable. Perhaps Mr. Zal refers to the owning of such firearms as “dangerous” simply because he doesn’t like them. I have built lasting friendships with owners of these types of rifles which are based on trust and mutual respect. I have no fear of their owning these types of firearms.

Mr. Zal further tries to rationalize his desire to make such firearms illegal by picking apart Rep. Cole’s language. He uses a definition of appropriately (which he presumably found in a dictionary) that states, “in a manner that is suitable or proper under the circumstances.” He then draws the nexus from his chosen definition of appropriately, to what he thinks is appropriate for citizens of this country. But just because he thinks it’s not appropriate for anyone outside of the military or police to own these types of firearms doesn’t mean he’s correct in this assumption. True, he knows their capabilities on human targets, as do I. But I also see the sporting side of owning these types of weapons. And in this country, we do not abridge the rights of citizens based on what another person “might” do with theirs. I found a different definition for the root word appropriate, which states, “suitable or fitting for a particular purpose, person, occasion, etc.:” That particular person can be any law abiding citizen. That particular purpose can be the range days that these men and women enjoy. He then makes the claim that there is nothing “suitable or proper” in owning these types of firearms. I would remind Mr. Zal that it’s not his, or any other person’s place, to decide what is suitable and proper for another free individual to own. He seems to think his experiences provide him more knowledge than the average person when it comes to the use of AR type rifles. This simply isn’t true. Most owners are fully aware of the capabilities of their firearms. They train with them extensively, often more so than the police or military. To assume that civilians have no idea of the power of these rifles, or how to use them safely, is inappropriate and incredibly misguided. He incorrectly assumes that many don’t receive the proper training in using them. He is making an assumption not based in any evidence.

After making these erroneous assumptions, he then jumps to how easy it is for people to obtain a concealed carry license, and carry a firearm from state to state. Is the subject of his article supposed to be about semi auto rifles only? Or does he also want to vilify people who own handguns for self-defense? He makes the claim that these rifles are inherently dangerous. This isn’t possible. The only thing that makes an inanimate object dangerous is the person wielding it, and Mr. Zal hasn’t proven that the majority of people who own these firearms are incapable of using them responsibly. He only has conjecture and assumption.

There is a gun problem in this country. As a retired police officer I am appalled that we continue to blame the object rather than try and discover the true causes and solutions to this problem. And I am appalled that we would so easily dismiss a civil liberty because of our inability to find the true root of this problem.