Make the Last Meal of the Year Memorable | NYE Dinners in South Florida

The last night of the year should end on a spectacular note. For foodies, that means an excellent meal. So, whether 2017 was a good year or not, it only makes sense to send it off with a big bang plus good food and drink. Here’s a list of some of the Magic City’s New Year’s Eve menus, with options for every craving, diet, and budget including the traditional twelve grapes for good luck in 2018.

LT Steak & Seafood

Located inside the Betsy Hotel in SoBe, LT Steak & Seafood will be offering a prix-fixe menu specially curated by celebrity chef Laurent Tourondel. The five course meal will include a Laurent Perrier champagne toast. Live Jazz music will accompany dinner with performances by Carole Ann Taylor and more. Dinner guests will have access to the The Betsy Hotel’s oceanfront roof deck to watch the fireworks. Begin with an amuse bouche of warm stone crab, aleppo pepper rouille, brioche bread, osetra caviar followed by appetizer choices of foie gras creme brule, yellow fin tuna otoro, or charred local broccolini salad. The main course selections are a 16oz 40 day dry aged Delmonico steak, a beurre monte poached spiny lobster tail, a lacquered rohan duck breast, or a slow roasted red ossabaw pork roulade. End the meal with dessert choices of meyer lemon pavlova, milk chocolate hazelnut cake, or citrus vanilla carre plus raspberry pate de fruit, truffles, coconut ondule petiti fours.

Price: $295.

LT Steak & Seafood, The Betsy Hotel

Forte Dei Marmi

End 2017 on an Italian note by indulging in two Michelin starred chef Antonio Mellino’s New Year’s Eve menu at Forte Dei Marmi. Begin with an amuse bouche of great white oysters with champagne gelee and cucumber, seared scallops with cauliflower and sea urchin, and beef battuta with mustard and hazelnuts sauce, quail egg yolk and winter black truffle. Continue on to a choice of tagliolini with baby artichokes and alba white truffle or risotto with champagne, 24K gold leave and white sturgeon caviar, plus choice of filet mignon with escalope of foie gras, spinach and alba white truffle or wild branzino filet with potatoes, crispy artichokes and alba white truffle, and a finale of New Year’s traditional Italian buffet selection with home baked panettone with crème sauce. Vegetarian options are also available on the aforementioned as well as a kids’ menu with an organic veggie crudité on ice, pasta with pesto, parmesan cheese, and tomato), and grilled wild salmon or organic chicken milanese with frisée salad.

Price: $300 adults, $50 kids

Forte Dei Marmi

Nautilus Cabana Club

Nautilus Cabana Club rings in the new year with a glamorous family style spread starting with an appetizer station with lobster bisque, oysters, sushi, hummus, eggplant dip, mezze platters, plus seafood and ceviche, salad, and seafood and meat carving stations and more. The sides are truffled mashed potatoes, roasted root vegetables and Brussels sprouts, glazed baby carrots and rice pilaf. Leave room for the dessert station with an assortment of sticky toffee, pudding cake, dark chocolate walnut caramel pie, cranberry and blueberry tart, tres leches, tiramisu and mini fruit tarts.

Price: $95 including a champagne toast at midnight.

Nautilus Hotels

Dragonfly Izakaya and Fish Market

Downown Doral's Dragonfly Izakaya is pulling all the stops with an impressive four course menu. Feast on A5 Miyazaki wagyu with optional black winter truffle add-on, aged Japenese Bluefin tuna with gold flake, toshikoshi soba, and the Japanese inspired dessert, okashi.

Price: $130.

Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market

Novecento

Ring in 2018 at any of Novecento’s four locations (Brickell, Aventura, Midtown and Key Biscayne). The restaurants will be offering a prix fixe menu for New Year's Eve. Menu highlights include an amuse bouche, tiradito de pargo, lomo a la parrilla, and truffle volcan de chocolate.

Price: $95 inclusive of a Chandon champagne toast plus a kids' menu for $40.

Graciella Cattarossi

Via Emilia 9

Italian eatery Via Emilia 9 is offering authentic fare with a five-course prix fixe menu. Feast on homemade bresola, tartare selections of tuna, steak, and swordfish, roasted beef with herbs and lentils, Nutella mousse with crunchy caramelized almonds, and a complimentary glass of champagne with dried fruits at the stroke of midnight.

Price: $85 with seatings at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Via Emilia 9

Bazaar Mar by Jose Andres

If New Year's eve brings on an appetite, Bazaar Mar has a first seating with an eleven-course tasting menu and a second seating with a thirteen-course tasting menu. Both seatings include a glass of bubbly; Nicolas Feuillatte champagne for first seating and Krug for the second seating.

Price: $150 for first seating (6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.), $300 for second seating (9:00 p.m. on).

Bazaar Mar

27 Restaurant and Broken Shaker

Enjoy a four-course dinner at 27 Restaurant as well as the second annual late night food market at Broken Shaker inside The Freehand Miami. Begin the evening with an amuse bouche of malawash, crème fraiche and caviar followed by first course choice of dragon fruit cured crudo with kaffir lim and lemongrass oil or lamb tartar with tomato sofrito, crispy capers and malanga chips. Select either the local greens salad with house ricotta, shaved French Farm radishes and fig dressing or goat cheese, mustard aioli and crispy prosciutto croquette as the second course. The entrée selections are pomegranate molasses short ribs with sweet potato risotto and pickled chiles, pumpkin tagliatelle with oster mushrooms, miso and winter truffles, or the Florida chioppino with the daily fresh catch, Key West shrimp and little neck clams. Last but not least, the desserts to pick from are the strawberry and champagne grand gateaux with champagne mousse, strawberry jam and almost biscuit or the hazelnut-chocolate ganache with coffee sableé and spiced raspberry-port reduction. To further enhance the evening, The Broken Shaker will have table packages with cocktail pitchers holding approximately five servings per bottle of tropical creations such as a Belevedre strawberry mule and signature volcán spicy paloma.

Price: $95 for first seating (6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.), $105 for second seating (8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.), $125 for third seating which includes a midnight toast (10:00 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.)

27 Restaurant

Cantina La 20

It’s fiesta time at Cantina La 20 with a Mexican themed evening inclusive of live music and mariachis as well as a welcome glass of champagne. The menu features an appetizer selection of steak tartare with dry aged beef and Osetra caviar or Alaskan king crab aguachile with lime-avocado sauce and fresh truffles. Continue on to the main course with either the whole main lobster with cilantro butter or the wagyu beef with a turnip-poblao puree; both served with seasonal mushrooms. End the meal indulging in a chocolate dome with raspberry gelee and chocolate textures.

Price: $250 adults, $120 kids.

Cantina La 20

Juvia

Enjoy a rooftop view for New Year’s at Juvia along with a special two seating dinner. The first seating includes a seven-course meal with a half bottle of Moet Chandon. The second seating includes an eight-course meal with a half bottle of Dom Perignon. Additionally, an upgraded menu is available for the second seating with a half bottle of Dom Perignon Rose.

Price: $200 for first seating (6:00 p.m.), $475 for second seating.

Juvia

Le Zoo

Dine like a Parisian at French brassiere, Le Zoo inside the Bal Harbour Shops. Indulge in dishes like scallop gratin, lobster with hollandaise sauce, dover sole meuniere with lemon brown butter and wilted spinach and a chocolate tart with sea salt and chantilly cream.

Price: $85.

Le Zoo

Sweet Liberty

The recently named one of America’s 50 Best Bars is hosting a New Year’s Eve bash. The budget friendly price includes food, drink and live music and DJ all night long. Feast on menu favorites from this local’s go to spot including a raw bar with oysters, ceviche, tuna poke, and Chef Michy’s fried chicken plus sip on Belvedere vodka, Krug champagne, or whatever drink the mood calls for because it’s open bar, too.

Price: $100 for the first 100 customers (from 9:00 p.m. to midnight with cash bar after midnight to 5:00 a.m.) plus $1,250 for tables for six with $100 per additional persons (inclusive of two bottles of Belvedere vodka and one bottle of Krug champagne).

Sweet Liberty

Habitat by Chef José Mendín

The newly opened Habitat welcomes 2018 with unforgettable New Year’s Eve experiences with two elegant dining options. Habitat’s first dinner seating offers a limited a la carte menu and on the second seating diners will savor a tasting menu served family style. The highlights for the second seating include stone crab tempura, toro sashimi, wagyu carpaccio, king crab ravioli, foie gras, chocolate and caviar, freshly shucked scallops, Muscovy duck breast, and masami kobe beef strip loin. For a sweet finish, guests can indulge in Habitat’s assorted celebration platter.

Price: $125 for first seating (6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m.), $225 for second seating (8:30 p.m. on).

Stacy Moya

Stubborn Seed

Spend New Year's Eve with Top Chef Jeremy Ford at his new South of Fifth venue, Stubborn Seed. Enjoy a four course “Short Story” tasting during the first seating, which includes a bottle of bubbly per two guests, and savor menu items including the housemade bread with fennel pollen and garbanzo chili dip, jojo tea cured cobia with finger lime, hearts of palm, spicy celery broth, charred beets lemon-garlic yogurt, pickled chili, blackberry and goat cheese sorbet, and crab fritter celery remoulade and truffles to start. Mid-course selections are a warm celery root with crackling maitake with creamy mustard and herbs plus blossoms, simple greens with aged parmesan and scattered herbs and lime vinaigrette, and baby Brussel sprouts with goat cheese, sweet mustard, lemon and chicken cracklings. The entrees are an organic chicken with burgundy truffle, gnocchi, fava beans and charred turnips, an Umami short rib with trumpet mushroom, heirloom carrots and miso mustard butter, and a wild Ora King salmon with Anson Mills peas, caper sofrito, smokey pork and tomato-dill vinaigrette. The desserts options are a coconut semifreddo with passion fruit, caramelized pineapple and raspberries, and a corn pavlova with bay leaf meringue, pickled blackberries and buttered popcorn ice cream. The second seating is the five course “Long Story” which also includes a bottle of bubbly and the same courses above are offered with standout additions including oyster with radish, Thai chili mignonette and Fresno pepper oil, lavash with chicken liver mousse and smoked chili jam, plus a corn and crab beignet with celery remoulade and truffles as appetizers. A Maine lobster with green curry, caramelized cauliflower and garlic crumbs, and an organic chicken with burgundy truffle, gnocchi, fava beans and charred turnips as mains. For desert, enjoy the decadent snickerdoodle cookies with brown butter, valrhona gianduja and cinnamon. Afterwards, guests are encouraged to remain to ring in the New Year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight.

Price: $195 for first seating (6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.), $295 for second seating (9:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.) plus plus an additional beverage package for $150 per person featuring a selection of selection of red, white and sparkling wines by the glass and the signature cocktail Negroni a La Ford.

Stubborn Seed

The Strand Bar & Grill

Located inside the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, The Strand delivers a seasonal, ingredient driven menu of new American fare infused with innovative touches. The kitchen is helmed by Miami native, chef Stephen Ullrich, with a menu featuring an assortment of dishes highlighting South Florida’s organic community. There will be two dining options for New Year’s eve. A six course option including includes caviar pie, heirloom beets with mesclum greens, truffle vinaigrette, goat cheese fritter, octopus carpaccio with seasonal citrus and fennel, corn agnolotti with lobster and carrot, braised short rib with white frits, kale and foie gras mousse, and a chocolate torte with passion mango sorbet. The other option is a three course option with octopus carpaccio with seasonal citrus and fennel, braised short rib with white grits, kale and pearl onion, and the chocolate torte with passion mango sorbet.

Price: $98 for six courses, $60 for three courses.

Carillon Hotel

15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar

Bring an appetite to feast on a curated four course menu at this Brickell eatery on New Year’s Eve. The first course options are an aromatic herb steamed lobster medallion with pomegranate vinaigrette with baby kale and toasted pistachio salad, or a roasted chestnut soup wild mushrooms foam. Continue on to the second course and select either the olive encrusted pan-seared scallops with fennel puree and caviar butter sauce, or the braised lamb loin ravioli with piquillo mild pepper sauce and tarragon green apple slaw. The main selections are a butter and sage seared branzino with Brussels sprouts and almonds ragout plus creamy curry sauce, or a pan seared filet mignon with foie gras medallion port wine juice, chanterelle and fave bean relish plus fennel puree. Last but not least, the dessert offerings include a Middle Eastern platter of baklava, Turkish delight, and almond cake bites.

Price: $77 for the first seating (6:30 p.m.), $87 for the second seating (9:30 p.m.), both with sommelier selected wine pairings for $35.

15th & Vine Kitchen and Bar

Tatel & Five Star New Year's Eve

Five Star New Year’s Eve has teamed up with Tatel to offer a luxurious experience aboard a yacht. Depart from Watson Island and dine under the stars while you cruise in style indulging in family style appetizers of Iberico ham and cured meats with aged manchego cheese, and salpicon seafood salad with prawn and octopus. Select either the Spanish cod with vizcaina sauce and robuchon puree, or the truffle grilled U.S. prime filet mignon with organic vegetables. End the dining experience with the Tatel classic brutal chocolate cake with golden crispy chocolate, nougat macarons, and, of course, twelve lucky grapes.

Price: $330 for general admission, $600 for the VIP lounge area, plus package prices for ten and sixteen people in the golden VIP lounge for $10,000 and $20,000, respectively.

Five Star New Year's Eve

1111 Peruvian Bistro

This Peruvian eatery in Brickell is offering an impressive seven course meal. Begin with an amuse bouche and continue on to a shot of cucumber plus leche de tigre plus trio nikkie, trio criollo, conchas and lobster ceviche to start. Select entree choice of either honey miso glazed pescado a la plancha or braised shortrib, and make sure to leave room for the piccarones dessert.

Price: $69.95 (inclusive of Cava Brut Frances Ricart toast).

1111 Peruvian Bistro

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar

This local’s favorite is always a good time. Vagabond is offering two seating with two different menus. The first seating will feature a four course menu beginning with a foie gras terrine followed by a diver scallop as the second. The entree is a New York Steak Oscar and dessert choices include molten chocolate cake or pumpkin pie. The second seating is a five course menu just like the first seating but with an added plate of lobster fettucini.

Price: $75 for first seating (5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.), $115 (including a champagne toast at midnight) or $130 (including a bottle of champagne per couple for second seating (9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.)

Vagabond Kitchen & Bar