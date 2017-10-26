Make This Christmas More Memorable: Break Free And Travel

As the year is almost towards the end, and the winter is knocking at the doors, everyone is getting prepared to celebrate Christmas and greet the new year. Christmas is the time when there’s joy and happiness everywhere, and the melody of carols and the aroma of cakes fill the air.

As novelist Edna Ferber puts it, ‘Christmas isn’t a season, it’s a feeling’.

Mostly, Christmas is the time of homecoming, when family and friends gather, share gifts and enjoy the warmth of being with loved ones. Plan for the elaborate Christmas dinner starts beforehand, and everyone gears up to brighten their houses.

But these are the usual rituals, and if you want to make this Christmas different from the previous years, then plan for a trip abroad. If you still want to spend time with your family and friends, then include them in your plan as well.

Here are the destinations you can travel to this Christmas, and make it one of the most incredible journeys of your life:

Thailand

If you want to spend this Christmas at a beachside and also get the essence of the party-life, then there can be no better option than Thailand.

Krabi is the place to go for accessing to unspoilt beaches and turquoise waters, with amazing reef snorkelling in the Andaman Sea. If you are looking to spend a more luxurious holiday with your family, then head towards Koh Samui, which boasts heavenly beaches, colourful coral reefs, coconut plantations and rugged rainforest.

Experience some real adrenaline rush while doing the water sports in Pattaya. There’s every option available, starting from scuba diving to surfing and snorkelling.

No trip to Thailand can be complete without visiting Bangkok. Vibrant, cosmopolitan and even a little eccentric, Bangkok is a city that’s definitely worth exploring. You can plan your days amidst the glittering Buddhist wats, and absorbing the charm of the Old City’s architecture. Bangkok is famous for its enigmatic nightlife, and you can spend your nights in Chinatown, dining at street-side restaurants or joining the party on Khao San Road, one of the hippest destinations in town.

France

This Christmas, take your loved ones to Paris, ‘The City of Love’ as they call it.

Paris, the French Capital, becomes magical during the winters - and as Christmas slowly steps in, shops glow with colorful displays, patisserie shelves groan with seasonal delights, and there’s merriment all around.

Christmas concerts are performed throughout the city at some very famous venues, and almost all restaurants have a special menu filled with the bounty of the season — fresh oysters from Brittany, foie gras, truffles, chestnuts and champagne.

Take a cruise ride along the River Seine, and explore Paris as it shimmers in all its glory.

Visit the annual exhibition of Christmas trees created by top couturiers and designers at the Centre Pompidou.

150,000 Christmas lights adorn the Champs Elysées, and the Eiffel Tower - and no one can miss it!

Dubai

Doing something unconventional during Christmas can seem a bit daunting at first, but with all of the amazing festive fun Dubai has to offer, you’ll never want to do Christmas the same way again.

While major parts of the world will be experiencing the winter chills, Nasimi Beach in Dubai is exactly where you want to go if you feel like sunbathing and getting a Christmas tan.

The Santa’s Grotto at the Wafi Mall has a great reputation for having the best Santa in Dubai, and it’ll surely make you feel the holiday spirit.

Experience the feel of being in North Pole with the penguins at Ski Dubai - a 22,500 sq.m indoor ski area that has an 85 meter high indoor mountain with five different slopes of varying difficulty.

Enjoy your Christmas Dinner at Skyview Bar, and look down for the stunning views of the city and the sea from this restaurant, located at a height of 200 meter from sea level.

Costa Rica

Being a primarily Catholic nation, Christmas traditions in Costa Rica are centered around the birth of Jesus Christ.

If you are a food lover and want to savour the taste of Costa Rica, then you should definitely visit the country during Christmas, when the traditional ‘tamales’ are available in all the restaurants. ‘Tamales’ are made from corn flour and are filled with many different ingredients, such as potato puree, rice, vegetables, garlic and onions, and shredded pork or chicken or beef, all wrapped in banana leaves and tied with string into squares, and boiled.

For the ones who want to be a real Santa, can take up a cause and serve the society in Costa Rica. There are various organizations which offer different volunteer programs ranging from child care to wildlife conservation in Costa Rica, for those who want to engage themselves in some noble work by volunteering this Christmas. This would absolutely make your festive season more delightful than ever!

Morocco

While travelling to Europe might be too clichéd for you, just hop on to Morocco - an exotic land of spices, ancient Kasbahs, rolling Saharan sands, verdant valleys and bustling souks.

Morocco might be not sparking everywhere - but the big cities like Marrakech, Agadir, Fez, or Rabat will definitely surprise you with all the festive decor and the ‘buche de Nôel’ (a French Christmas cake) available in regular Moroccan bakeries.

If water sports are your cup of tea, then Mirleft won’t disappoint. The Legzira Beach is overlooked by an old Spanish fort and makes a picturesque surfing spot. Don’t be surprised if you discover there aren’t many people in the water, because it’s a place that’s yet to be discovered by tourists!

You also have the option to ride a camel and enjoy the serenity of the Sahara, as you watch the sky changing its colors during sunset.

Why spend another Christmas around the tree when you can spend it in these off-the-beaten-path locations around the world?