Making Art, Making Change: Five Women Creatives You Should Know

These artists are proof that imagination can transform our culture, our national debates, and ourselves.

Both art and advocacy can change thinking, build empathy, and inspire emotion. So it’s only natural that art and advocacy have found their way into a relationship, influencing and complementing each other.

But, working as a reproductive rights advocate, I still find myself challenged by the constant task of shifting stigma—making my way into people’s hearts and changing their minds. Changing minds about abortion or other stigmatized topics often requires relating on an emotional level. And more and more, artists are using creative spaces to share experiences, ask tough questions, get uncomfortable, and connect. From sharing abortion stories to creating literary salons, these five artists are changing the landscape of art and advocacy.