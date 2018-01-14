Making Dreams: Genesis 37:17b-27

The world’s richest man, Jeff Bezos donated 33 million to educate Dreamers. This program provides college scholarships to a group of immigrants who were brought to the US as children and temporarily protected from deportation under a program that is threatened by the Trump administration. Dreamers began during the Obama Administration that gives high schoolers the opportunity to work legally in the US.

But because Dreamers still live in a legal gray zone, some forms of paying for college, like government grants and student loans, are often unavailable to them.

Today, we celebrate the 89th birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. the quintessential prophet of social change. Multitudes had journeyed to the nation's capital to join the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, co-organized by the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). Although, there were several speakers The eyes of the nation were on the keynote speaker.

Dr. King had prepared his text carefully. He'd asked for suggestions from his trusted advisers. He'd gone through several manuscript drafts -- unusual for him, because he rarely used speechwriters and often spoke extemporaneously, with only a few jotted notes. Formerly his title had been "Normalcy, Never Again" -- but, by the time he'd finished multiple edits, the papers he clutched in his hand were still not what he wanted them to be.

The most famous line from the speech -- "I have a dream" -- wasn't written on paper at all. That ringing refrain had been a feature of several statements he delivered in other places -- most notably at the Booker T. Washington High School in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, nearly a year earlier, and in Detroit two months previously.The beloved gospel singer Mahalia Jackson was sitting behind Dr. King as he struggled to find words to connect with the audience. She sensed this and blurted out to him to "Tell them about the dream, Martin" she called to him. He heard her and so he did. He told them about the dream.

Dr. King's riff on the phrase, "I have a dream," has truly gone down in history the refrain “Free at Last Thank God Almighty We are Free at Last” are the words on his tombstone. He dreamed of a day that his four little children could reside in a place where their character would supersede color, persuasion or sexuality. With references from the prophet Amos, his dream would have every valley be exalted, and every hill and mountain shall be made low to suggest that the desire would bring equality to all people to live together mutually and cooperatively.

Words of the prophet Isaiah, quoted by the most significant Christian prophet of our time. He talked about a hope that would be relevant to the hearts and minds of those who were residing in the South that being treated as second-class citizens was the norm of the day. Dr. King affirmed with this relenting faith and as expressed in his monument located in the Washington mall that persons could hew out of the mountain of despair a stone of hope."

Like Bezos when one does something for dreamers that is persecution. Director J. Edgar Hoover believed that Dr. King was a communist and ordered increased surveillance as the most notable Negro leader capable of a mass movement of other Negroes. Hoover adds that the dismantling of this dream must be the priority for the national security of the nation.

What happens to a dream deferred?

Does it dry up

like a raisin in the sun?

Or fester like a sore—

And then run?

Does it stink like rotten meat?

Or crust and sugar over—

like a syrupy sweet?

Maybe it just sags

like a heavy load.

Or does it explode? Teague, Charlotte, and Cheryl Carpenter. 2014. “Dissecting The Heart Of Home: Four African-American Women’s Perspectives-Toni Morrison, Lorraine Hansberry, Anita Hill, And Bell Hooks.” NAAAS Conference Proceedings, January. National Association of African American Studies, 1311.

He was a dreamer, Dr. King. And, as a dreamer, things did not go well for him. Then, as now, dreamers make the powers that be -- the powers that fear change -- deeply uncomfortable. Like Bezos, visionary leaders do not worry in dreaming of a better tomorrow for all God's children. These are dream killers do you know dream killers? There were in your childhood I want to be a doctor you can’t do that I want to build this and this we don’t have enough money stop thinking too big.

There is a narrative in the Bible from Genesis chapter 37 of a dream deferred. The treacherous hostility and abuses within a family are characteristic of the struggle of adult brothers and sisters. In the case of this story, brothers became bitterly angry over a favored child who is to receive the significant portion of the family's inheritance.Joseph had vaunted himself—picked and dug at his brothers and acted cocky and arrogant—around them. He had even shown a haughty pride by sharing dreams of his superiority over them. They were a mean, ungodly pack of young men who were subject to committing the most lawless acts.

The brothers spotted Joseph coming to some distance off. They no doubt knew it was he by his richly colored robe, and he was wearing the robe in the pride of his position as overseer within the family (v. 23). Note: they immediately began to plot what they could do against him (v. 18). This plot is the same that is against Bezos to educate dreamers, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Joseph by his brethren.They mocked him and his pride, especially the haughty arrogance of his dreams (v. 19). They mockingly called him “that dreamer.” And then it happened: one of the brothers standing there suggested they kill him. They could kill him and throw him in one of the good pits in the area. They could tell their father that a ferocious animal had killed him (v. 20). The brothers bitterly rejected Joseph: they despised and hated him (v. 23). They dismissed his authority: they stripped his robe off him (v. 23). They resented the symbol of his power and attacked it first.The brothers, still angry over Joseph’s dreams and favored status with their father, plan to kill Joseph. But Reuben convinces them to throw him alive into a pit.

In the midst of dreams, innovation there will always be adversaries that will ask the questions as Joseph brethren, "and we shall see what will become of his dreams."Joseph was not a complainer; he was a dreamer.The challenge to learn on this holiday when we honor the prophet of social change that with a dream there are consequences.

Reflecting on Dr. King's speech, Jim Wallis of Washington, D.C.'s Sojourners Community makes this same point about complaining. Looking at the address, he has observed that something's missing from it. It's the phrase, "I have a complaint." Wallis continues: "There was much to complain about for black Americans, and there is much to complain about today for many in this nation. But King taught us that our complaints or critiques, or even our dissent, will never be the foundation of social movements that change the world but dreams always will.

Could there be a better lesson for us to teach our children? We need to teach them to dream and to imagine significant, as Dr. King and so many other great prophets have. We need to show them to dream of justice for all God's children. We need to teach them to imagine not so much the American Dream of individual achievement -- although that's a beautiful thing -- but to dream God's dream for the human race, a dream of a world made new through the grace, mercy and resurrection power of Jesus Christ. Those who have accomplished such a feat were dreamers, one and all. May we seek out such dreamers wherever we find them -- even among our children. We need more dreamers like that today. We don't need complainers. There are plenty of those already. There's a whole culture of complaint that threatens to drown us all in its bitter swill.