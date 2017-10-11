Making Money by Keeping Their Minds in the Gutter— A GutterBrush Story

Like most people, Bob Schreiber, dreaded cleaning gutters. Whenever possible, he tasked the chore to his son, Randy, at their family cabin in the mountains of Western Pennsylvania. Located in a heavily wooded area, the gutters of the cabin would need to be cleaned out nearly every time they visited. Once Randy left for college, however, the job fell back on Bob. Stumbling upon an old chimney brush at the cabin, Bob discovered a handy tool to assist in his gutter cleaning. After becoming distracted by other projects on the “To Do List,” he forgot the brush in the gutter until he went to clean them again next season. As usual, the gutters were full of leaves, except the one spot where Bob left the brush. After this “Eureka” moment, Bob and Randy got to work on a device that could save them from performing the exhausting chore of gutter cleaning year after year, and eventually manufactured what we now know as GutterBrush.

When asked what the ultimate mission of GutterBrush is today, they responded, “[To] help customers prevent common gutter problems with a simple, affordable DIY solution.” They understand just how dangerous, messy, and even expensive gutter maintenance can be, and believe their product can help anyone with a clogged or troublesome gutter problem. Some of their best customers include those who have been saved from nightmarish gutter stories, including sprouting trees, birds and bee nests, insect infestations, and ice dams all forming in or around their gutters. Although the idea was a simple one, and GutterBrush is a simple device to install, it has been a lifesaver for many homeowners all over the country.

Bob and Randy Schreiber never really planned on owning their own Gutter Guard business but Bob’s history starting his own companies and Randy’s background in sales and management has undoubtedly helped the two to create a profitable and sustainable business. It took them about two years to test their prototypes and prepare their first orders, but they encourage other entrepreneurs with this: “Think in terms of a product, service, app or improved efficiency that solves a problem for YOU and there’s a good chance that others will also need and appreciate the same thing.”

Other members of the family even help from time to time with details such as website development, phone calls, mailers, and other seasonal duties. What started as a family business, continues to this day. Another aspect of their business they haven’t compromised on is their commitment to U.S. manufacturing. They say, “In an age where so much manufacturing has gone overseas I hope we can remain competitive producing here at home and that more businesses can move in that direction in the future.” GutterBrush is also committed to many local and national charities, the most recent proceeds from a promotion going toward relief for hurricane victims.

While GutterBrush largely got its start with family, friends, and word-of-mouth, it now boasts of appearances in popular home improvement outlets such as Today’s Homeowner, HGTV, PBS Hometime, New York Times, HouseSmarts, and many others. It can be found in ACE and Do It Best Hardware stores across the nation, and can be ordered on their website www.gutterbrush.com Most homeowners can protect all of their gutters for around $200-300, and the brushes come in various sizes for all gutter types. Bob and Randy are hoping to increase their retail presence in the near future and to expand their product line to provide more innovative, helpful products to their already loyal and future customers.

